MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that Google Cloud has joined the SRT Alliance, a collaborative community of over 500 product, service, and solution providers supporting the adoption of the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) open-source video streaming protocol.
This announcement marks a significant milestone for the SRT open-source community and the media and entertainment industry. SRT support in Google Cloud helps media companies better contribute secure, reliable video streams to Google native cloud services for global collaboration, production, and distribution.
Originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, SRT enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low latency video across the public internet. In 2017, Haivision made the SRT protocol and supporting technology stack open source and formed the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Since then, many major streaming services, cloud platforms, and broadcast solution providers have supported and adopted SRT.
"Google Cloud is committed to helping media organizations around the world transform their audience experiences," said Anil Jain, Managing Director of Media & Entertainment Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. "We are delivering on that commitment by innovating alongside partners like Haivision and the SRT Alliance, and helping drive the adoption of new technologies such as the SRT protocol supports our continuously expanding portfolio of solutions for the media and entertainment industry."
"Google Cloud joining the SRT Alliance and supporting SRT is an important milestone in our open-source initiative, now with every major cloud platform endorsing the standard," said Mirko Wicha, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Haivision. "Haivision's team of SRT developers collaborates with engineers from the most progressive organizations, both within the open-source community and within standards organizations, to better the technology stack and expand its application areas. Together, with Google Cloud, we're thrilled to advance our commitment to helping overcome the challenges of mission-critical, low latency video streaming."
About the SRT Alliance
Founded by Haivision, the SRT Alliance is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving SRT, an open-source video transport protocol and technology stack. Originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. Haivision was awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for developing the SRT protocol. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.
About Haivision
Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.
