DENVER, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frndly TV, the first-ever live and on-demand TV streaming service tailored specifically to traditional American families, is coming to the rescue for fans of this year's annual 'Christmas in July' on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, starting June 29th. During the month-long second most favorite time of the year, more than 130 unique movies, including some of Hallmark's most recent Christmas movies, will be shown. This poses a scheduling challenge for fans interested in watching the almost 300 hours of entertainment.
With Frndly TV's 180-day unlimited storage space DVR, Premium Plan customers can record every single 'Christmas in July' movie and keep them through the end of the year without worrying about running out of DVR space. Frndly TV is the only live TV service, including cable TV, that offers this. Families can take their time watching or re-watching their beloved Hallmark Christmas movies including Dolly Parton's 'Christmas at Dollywood' and favorites Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, and so many more.
Frndly TV is the only Live TV service to offer 15 live TV channels including all 3 Hallmark Channels for the everyday low price of $5.99/mo., with the Basic Plan. With the $9.99/mo. Premium Plan, customers can record all 15 live channels with the unlimited storage space DVR that keeps every recording for 180 days.
Frndly TV's 180-day unlimited storage DVR allows Hallmark Christmas movie fans to keep their 'Christmas in July' recordings until Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas,' which begins in late October of this year. Then, fans can re-record their favorite Christmas movies and keep until 'Christmas in July' 2021. Repeat again for year-round Hallmark Christmas movie entertainment!
The lineup
Frndly TV delivers positive, uplifting family friendly live and on-demand programming across 15 different channels.
The full lineup includes: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, UPtv, INSP, PixL, Game Show Network, The Weather Channel, Light TV, CuriosityStream, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, BabyFirst TV, and QVC.
Frndly TV Plans – all under $10:
All 3 plans include the exact same 15 live TV channels and a 7-day FREE trial.
- Basic Plan ($5.99/mo.): The core service includes the ability to view content in standard definition and on one device at a time, plus access to the "Look Back" feature, allowing viewers to go back 72 hours in the guide, start a live show over from the beginning or access on-demand titles.
- The Classic Plan ($7.99/mo.): For only two dollars more per month, viewers will get access to high definition content, the ability to watch on two devices at the same time and unlimited storage Cloud DVR that stores your favorite shows for up to 45 days – plus Look Back and on-demand access, similar to the core service.
- The Premium Plan ($9.99/mo.): For just two dollars more a month, viewers will get everything previously mentioned plus the ability to stream on four devices at the same time and unlimited storage Cloud DVR that stores all recordings for 180 days.
Our most affordable and friendly option is for those customers who choose the annual plan. When you purchase 10 months of your favorite Frndly TV package, you get two months free, which saves customers over 15%.
For more information on Frndly TV or to start your seven-day free trial today, visit www.frndlytv.com.
About Frndly TV
Frndly TV is the first sub $10 live over-the-top television service built from the ground up with the traditional American Family in mind. Starting at only $5.99/mo., it offers 15 top rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, UPtv, Game Show Network, CuriosityStream, The Weather Channel, UPtv, Outdoor Channel & INSP. Frndly TV delivers positive, uplifting family friendly programming in an app that is simple to use. Customers can record their favorite shows with an optional unlimited storage cloud DVR. Frndly TV customers can watch at home on their big screen TV with Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Chromecast, or on-the-go with Android and iOS mobile apps. Frndly TV delivers family friendly content at an even friendlier price with low monthly plans and no contracts or commitments. Welcome to Worry-Free TV. For more information, please visit frndlytv.com.
