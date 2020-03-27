KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Cards, Inc. announced today it is donating one million cards to encourage people to send to friends, family and others who now, more than ever, need to feel loved and supported.
Whether it's sent to a loved one, neighbor, senior center or a healthcare worker, a card is a small act of kindness that can make a big impact on someone's day. In this time of uncertainty, staying connected is important. That's why Hallmark is giving away one million free cards to anyone who wants to join them in putting more care in the world.
Anyone in the continental U.S. can go to Hallmark.com/CareEnough and sign-up to receive a free three-card pack, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Kindness and intent to put more caring in the world is all you need to participate.
"Hallmark has been in the business of caring for more than 100 years, so lending a hand to help others connect is part of our DNA," said Lindsey Roy, CMO of Hallmark. "During a time of unprecedented social distancing, we hope these cards will be shared across neighborhoods, towns and the country to help lift spirits."
Visit Hallmark.com/CareEnough to learn more and to request your free cards.
A paper hug. A special wish. What will your card spark? Share with us using #CareEnough.
About Hallmark
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide. Hallmark Retail operates about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries and Hallmark Home & Gifts is an emerging business selling a broad array of home décor and gift product throughout the U.S. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.