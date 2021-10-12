LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Save the date for Chapel of the Flowers' annual Fall Festival. Every year the iconic wedding chapel transforms into a spook-tacular venue with ghoulish décor and a haunted house. Halloween might be known for costumes and candy, but the real treat is giving back to the local community. All proceeds raised before and during the event will be donated to Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, which aims to eliminate the unnecessary killing of cats and dogs in shelters.
The general public is invited to this family-friendly Fall Festival on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Admission to the event is free. Families can enjoy the costume contest and trick-or-treat with their free admission. The costume contest will begin at 8:00 p.m. Food will be available on-site to satisfy your appetite with tasty treats and small bites.
The chapel encourages everyone interested in attending to RSVP by getting their free ticket on the EventBrite website (bit.ly/fallfestlv). Tickets will be required to enjoy the carnival games and haunted house. Pre-sale tickets for activities not included with the free admission are available to purchase at a 50% discount online through the event website until Thursday, October 21, 2021, or purchased for full price at the door.
Chapel of the Flowers staff is known for their attention to detail with planning memorable weddings and vow renewals, but for one-night every year, the chapel's staff volunteers their time and talents to put on this event to fundraise for one local charity. The employees and owners are animal lovers and chose this year to donate the proceeds of the Fall Festival to be received by Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, which will be hosting a booth to educate attendees about their dog adoption program and how they can help their worthy cause.
"Let's celebrate all the good in life," said Donne Kerestic, CEO at Chapel of the Flowers. "By hosting our annual Fall Festivals, we are bringing the community together for a safe, family-friendly event while raising money for a great cause. This year we are excited to be working with Heaven Can Wait Animal Society and hope after this event that we can give them a large donation."
This event will be following local Covid mandates. The chapel has numerous sanitizing stations located around the property. The majority of the festival is located outdoors; face coverings aren't required while outside. For indoor activities, face masks are required. The chapel will provide face masks for attendees to wear while they are inside.
For additional Fall Festival details or if interested in participating as a vendor, visit the blog on the chapel's website, http://www.littlechapel.com.
About Chapel of the Flowers
Chapel of the Flowers has been planning weddings and vow renewals for local Las Vegas couples and couples from around the world for over 60 years. Located minutes from the Strat and the Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas (1717 South Las Vegas Boulevard), they are known for their welcoming staff, all-inclusive wedding packages, and being the "Best Place to Get Married in Las Vegas," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Readers' Poll.
The chapel is the largest free-standing chapel on the Las Vegas Strip with four indoor chapels featuring the popular Glass Gardens, with rustic-chic décor, and one outdoor location. With an acre of real estate, the property offers plenty of room for elopements, micro weddings, and large wedding celebrations for up to 88 guests.
Top-rated and highly recommended on TripAdvisor, The Knot, and Vegas.com; Chapel of the Flowers has been featured on TLC Network's "90 Day Fiancé" and "Say Yes to the Dress," Food Network's "Dinner: Impossible," as well as music videos for "Last Name" by Carrie Underwood and "Why Wait" by Rascal Flatts.
About Heaven Can Wait Animal Society
Heaven Can Wait Animal Society is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2000 with the goal to eliminate unnecessary and senseless killing of dogs and cats in local shelters. Focusing on low-cost targeted spay and neuter surgeries for companion animals and free-roaming cats. They also provide adoption opportunities and educational programs.
Since founded, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society has performed thousands of spay and neuter surgeries and have re-homed hundreds of cats and dogs to loving families.
For more information or to support Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, visit https://heavencanwaitlv.org.
