POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Top 10 Halloween Haunted Homes"

Looking for a nice haunted home to buy? Something that is a bit different than the two-story Colonial with the white picket fence? The Mid-century modern with floor-to-ceiling windows or the English Tudor like your parents had? How about Buffalo Bill's home from "The Silence of the Lambs," recently on the market with a price that was cut to the bone at just $298,500, and is now an Airbnb where an entire family can try to stay all night for $595? Or the most haunted house in Ireland, where the Devil visited in the 1700s and departed in a ball of flames - priced at $2 million.

For anyone looking for a lot of space, how about an entire Colorado ghost town for $1 million? Or a New York gilded-age mansion for $495,000 that was once one of the most beautiful homes in the United States, but now looks like something from a Freddy Krueger nightmare? Also currently on the market, British-musician Robbie Williams' mansion on 72 acres that he purchased in 2009 for just over $11 million, but now believes is haunted.

Could it be evil spirits in the basement, a maniac in the attic, or something even worse? Could that dream home become a nightmare? No one ever said buying a home was easy. What difference could a few ghosts make?

For more celebrity home news, real estate headlines and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-283-9214, terry@toptenrealestatedeals.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

 

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.