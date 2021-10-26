POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Top 10 Halloween Haunted Homes"
Looking for a nice haunted home to buy? Something that is a bit different than the two-story Colonial with the white picket fence? The Mid-century modern with floor-to-ceiling windows or the English Tudor like your parents had? How about Buffalo Bill's home from "The Silence of the Lambs," recently on the market with a price that was cut to the bone at just $298,500, and is now an Airbnb where an entire family can try to stay all night for $595? Or the most haunted house in Ireland, where the Devil visited in the 1700s and departed in a ball of flames - priced at $2 million.
For anyone looking for a lot of space, how about an entire Colorado ghost town for $1 million? Or a New York gilded-age mansion for $495,000 that was once one of the most beautiful homes in the United States, but now looks like something from a Freddy Krueger nightmare? Also currently on the market, British-musician Robbie Williams' mansion on 72 acres that he purchased in 2009 for just over $11 million, but now believes is haunted.
Could it be evil spirits in the basement, a maniac in the attic, or something even worse? Could that dream home become a nightmare? No one ever said buying a home was easy. What difference could a few ghosts make?
