JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halo Entertainment Opportunity Zone Fund seeking accredited investors for Real Estate & Entertainment Venues in Jackson, MS. The Fund is raising their Series A Round of $30,000,000.
Opportunity Zone Fund
The Fund seeks to invest in franchises and family friendly entertainment and produce a return of capital and investment income through distributions to its investors from cash inflows utilizing the game-changing tax breaks created from Opportunity Zones and Qualified OZ Funds. The fund values the community and the outcome of the surrounding neighborhoods and creating positive change.
A Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund
Jackson Reimagined
The HALO Mission
HALO Entertainment OZF (HEOZF) looks to keep the Jackson Metro Area ignited with fun, family centered entertainment that will expand the existing economic infrastructure by creating employment opportunities, increase the tax base and revenue while revitalizing the neighborhoods and communities. All while offering the new radical tax breaks created by designated Opportunity Zones.
Operation Entertainment
The city of Jackson, which is the capital of Mississippi, has experienced a decline in housing and population. For whatever reasons, businesses have left, leaving behind neglected neighborhoods and vacant commercial properties. HALO Entertainment OZF (HEOZF) proposes to bring some 're-imagined' businesses right to the heart of the city, downtown and the zoo area to positively impact these disinvested neighborhoods and communities with potential through franchising and family entertainment in big ways.
Fund Executive Summary & Highlights
Jackson is an old city founded in 1821. Its Pre-Civil War history is evident in its architecture, style, and hospitality. During that era, this city was noted for being the thrust of the state's economy as it is located along one of our major waterways, the Pearl River.
Through the years, Jackson has experienced some major changes. During the 1980s, after an extreme migration took place, many commercial properties and prime real estate were left behind. Most would agree that an exodus of this magnitude would create a negative mindset and a defeated attitude. At that time and for quite a while, it did. However, with this new vision, positive attitude, and strong rebounding spirit, Jackson will once again be the leader of the South!
To its credit, Jackson has loyal citizens that have held onto the hope of revitalization. There are innumerable Jacksonians and investors who are ready and willing to take a chance on Mississippi's Capital City! With deep roots and people with fortitude, Jackson is positioned to experience economic and population growth the likes of which has never before been experienced! Because now there is a VISION!
HALO Entertainment OZF's (HEOZF) goal is to set the standard for unimagined income and economic growth and remove the entry barriers for new 'RE-IMAGINED' businesses to come into Jackson via partnerships and collaborations.
The Vision
This development will take place in project phases, starting with indoor Go-Karting, Big Shots Golf, Boutique Bowling, Indoor SkyDiving, Arcades and Sky Bar Lounge. All of which will be major family-oriented entertainment entities and very high-income producers. Along with the Jackson Zoo restoration and expansion, Water Parks, Aquarium, Entertainment Districts, & restaurants.
HEOZF will develop this entire project. The Fund values the community input and the outcome of the surrounding neighborhoods. The fund team understands that by investing big, these communities will experience an even bigger positive change. The Fund projects unemployment to decline significantly with the hundreds, if not thousands of jobs that will be created by bringing entertainment businesses to the Capital City that will provide increased revenue streams, employment opportunities, and ultimately an increased tax base.
There will be a trifecta impact on our Capital City:
Good Clean Family Fun; Increased Job Opportunities; Increased Revenues for the Municipality.
This fund will encourage and inspire other businesses and wrap-around services to cluster in proximity to our OZF. This will create an agglomeration of businesses and fun for all!
Why Halo Entertainment
New: Mississippi has not experienced entertainment of this magnitude in its history!
Innovative: Bringing businesses that use the latest and greatest technology to create family entertainment of the future.
Smart: Jackson has space, place, and people to make this one the most lucrative investments ever undertaken!
Jackson has its share of nightlife entertainment for adults but is woefully limited in its entertainment offerings for families, which is a major complaint about this city. The HALO Entertainment Opportunity Zone Fund, LLC is visionary in that it will create not only numerous job opportunities and increased revenue flow but will provide good wholesome family fun and activities!
HALO EOZF proposes to offer entertainment for children of all ages, as well as millennials, and older adults. With its unmatched water park, indoor karting & gaming facility, indoor skydiving, aquarium, restaurants, hotels, and Big Shots Golf complex, never again will the lack of clean family fun be the complaint of this city…or state!
One of the positive impacts of HALO EOZF, LLC is the reduction of the unemployment rate. But as a bonus, this Fund envisions a major boost in the city's population as well!
This is growth out of growth!
Once the vision begins to materialize, it's logical that other businesses, civic leaders, and investors will see the potential and join forces to further the movement of investment in our city.
Jackson is home to one of our nation's most renowned HBCU's, Jackson State University of which the head football coach is none other than Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, Coach Prime, former NFL player! His presence alone has garnered a lot of interest for the endless possibilities and opportunities that may be found here in Jackson.
Indeed, HALO EOZF, LLC will make Jackson, Mississippi the premier entertainment destination within the state and the Deep South!
This is Jackson REIMAGINED!
Meet the Team and the people behind the Halo Entertainment OZ Fund
Dr. Robbie Sparkman Smith - Fund Manager
Dr. Robbie Sparkman Smith is a graduate of Jackson State University where she earned a BS Degree in Business Management. She obtained an MBA from Belhaven University in Jackson, MS. Her passion for sustainable communities and neighborhoods led her to further her education and she currently holds a PhD in Urban and Regional Planning with a concentration in Community Development and Housing.
After several years, Dr. Smith exited the banking industry and transitioned into real estate as a realtor. Later, she was employed by a local nonprofit as a Housing Counselor, a Homeownership Services Coordinator managing the local municipalities federally funded Down Payment Assistance Program and moved into the position of Director of Housing where she managed Federal funds and multiple Federal housing programs, including a Permanent Supportive Housing Program for the homeless population.
Currently, as a practicing Senior Planner in the Office of Housing and Community Development within the local municipality's Planning Department, Dr. Smith is experienced in neighborhood planning, grant writing, and is active in community engagement.
Dr. Mary-Elizabeth Gilbert-Manogin - Fund Manager
Dr. Mary-E. G. Manogin is a graduate of Tougaloo College earning a B.A. in Psychology, later attending Jackson State University where she earned an M.A. in History and a Ph.D. in Urban Regional Planning. Throughout her career she has volunteered, interned, and gained employment with local organizations specific to youth empowerment, women leadership, community development, research, and a host of other activities. In her pursuit of academia, Dr. Manogin discovered her passion for history, advocacy, neighborhood planning, policy writing, and analytics. It was during her tenure as a graduate student where she began working with the local municipality in the Planning Department.
Dr. Manogin is experienced in community development, housing, management, program development, administration, and oversight. She has gained extensive knowledge and experience in policy writing, interpretation, and compliance of federal programming and operations. She currently manages federally funded programs specific to economic development, non-profit organizations, housing, home rehabilitation, and lead-based paint hazards. In addition to her work in programming and administration. Dr. Manogin is an adjunct faculty member of a local community college.
Dr. Manogin has published works in journals, presented research, and contributed to various public forums where she has facilitated, organized, and/or participated as a subject expert. In addition to her professional experience, Dr. Manogin is active in the community where you can find her volunteering with her church and local organizations in various capacities. Whether it is a Back-to-School Rally, Toys for Tots drive, packaging food at the local food network pantry, etc. Dr. Manogin is there to lend a helping hand! She often quotes Maya Angelou "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." When re-imagining Jackson, she wants people to have fun, eat good, and feel like they are home! Jackson is the City with Soul and everyone who enters Jackson should feel that heartfelt soulfulness and leave Jackson with an unforgettable invigorating experience that will definitely have them returning!
Opportunity Zones & Funds
An Opportunity Zone is a community nominated by the state and certified by the Treasury Department as qualifying for this program. The Treasury Department has certified zones in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories. There are approximately 8,700 Opportunity Zones nationwide.
The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act established the Qualified Opportunity Zone program to provide a tax incentive for private, long-term investment in economically distressed communities. Investors in these programs are given an opportunity to defer and potentially reduce tax on recognized capital gains.
A Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund is any investment vehicle which is organized as a corporation or a partnership for the purpose of investing in qualified opportunity zone property (other than another qualified opportunity fund) that holds at least 90 percent of its assets in qualified opportunity zone property.
3 Key OZ Benefits
DEFERRAL OF TAXES ON EARNED CAPITAL GAINS.
Investors can place existing assets with accumulated capital gains into Opportunity Funds and they are not taxed until the end of 2026 or when the assets are disposed of.
BASIS STEP-UP OF PREVIOUSLY EARNED CAPITAL GAINS INVESTED.
For capital gains placed in Opportunity Funds for at least 5 years, investors' basis on the original investment increases by 10 percent.
PERMANENT EXCLUSION OF TAXABLE INCOME ON NEW GAINS.
For investments held for at least 10 years, investors pay no taxes on any capital gains produced through their investment in Opportunity Funds.
Impact In Action
This fund will have an unheard-of impact on this municipality where the neighborhoods will thrive again.
There will be a trifecta impact on our local municipalities: Good Clean Family Fun; Increased Job Opportunities; Increased Revenues for the Municipalities. This fund will encourage and inspire other businesses and wrap-around services to cluster near our OZF. This will create an agglomeration of businesses.
Fund Projects: Phase 1
The first part of Phase 1 of the fund projects will be a Family Entertainment Center which will include:
-Indoor Go-Karting Tracks for Kids & Adults
-Boutique Bowling Center
-Indoor Skydiving
-Arcade & Virtual Game Rooms
-2-Level Laser Tag Arena
-Human Gyroscopes
-Billiard/Pool Room/Area
-Sky Bar & Lounge
-Axe Throwing
-Full Restaurant & Kitchen
-Corporate & Office Spaces
The other major part of the fund's Phase 1 projects will be with the franchise Big Shots Golf and includes:
Deck One (1)
-Cashier, Lobby, Grill & Seating Area
-Merchandise & Retail
-1st Floor Indoor Puttery
Deck Two (2)
-30 Golf Bays on Deck Two
-Corporate & Event Spaces
Deck Three (3)
-30 Golf Bays on Deck 3
-Full Kitchen
-Sky Bar & Lounge with Panoramic View
Fund Projects: Phases 2-5
The fund project Phases 2-5 will include an Extreme Waterpark, Hotels, State-of-the-Art Aquarium, Stadium, and the restoration of the Jackson Zoo.
TERMS & HIGHLIGHTS:
Status: Open to Investors
Type of Fund: LLC
Fund Focus: Family Entertainment
Series A Round: $30,000,000
Minimum Subscription: $500,000
Fund Administration: OZ Invested
Anticipated Returns: 20%
For more information, please visit https://www.heozf.com.
CONTACT:
Halo Entertainment OZ Fund
PHONE: (769) 798-5161 or (601) 500-1542
EMAIL: haloeozf@gmail.com
This Fund is 3rd Party Administered by OZ Invested
DISCLAIMER:
DISCLAIMER:

Articles featured on this website are for informational purposes only. This is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy Halo Entertainment Opportunity Fund, LLC. That can only be done by our current Confidential Private Placement Memorandum ("CPPM"). Securities offered by Halo Entertainment Opportunity Fund, LLC. For accredited Investors only.
