NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global handicrafts market size is expected to increase by USD 514.92 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.09% during the forecast period. According to the report, about 35% of the market growth is expected to come from the North American region. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the presence of favorable government policies for the import of handicrafts and the growing demand for handicraft products such as handprinted textiles, metalware, and embroidered goods.
The global handicrafts market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a significant number of small- to medium-scale vendors offering significantly differentiated products. Key vendors hold significant shares in the market. Established vendors have strong financial resources and technical expertise and they focus on product innovations. Small-scale vendors compete with established players by focusing on low pricing strategies and strengthening their presence in local markets.
Technavio identifies Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd., HimalayanMart.com, Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd., Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, Ten Thousand Villages US, and The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. as some of the major market participants.
Although the need for low capital investments, growth in travel and tourism, and the rise in government support and funding will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of information regarding handicraft products, the lack of trained and skilled workers to manufacture handicraft products, and the lack of managerial capabilities will challenge the growth of the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Handicrafts Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Metal Art Ware and Jewelry
- Woodware
- Textile Products
- Others
The metal art ware and jewelry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is driven by innovations in metal art ware, specifically in tableware, lighting products, and decorative products. Also, the increasing demand for metal-based outdoor handicrafts such as swings and furniture in the European market is driving the contributing to the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
The North American region will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The growth in travel and tourism activities and the presence of a large number of importers of handicraft products are driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our handicrafts market report covers the following areas:
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the handicrafts market, including some of the vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the handicrafts market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist handicrafts market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the handicrafts market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the handicrafts market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handicrafts market vendors
Handicrafts Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.09%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 514.92 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.03
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Japan, and UAE
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd., HimalayanMart.com, Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd., Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, Ten Thousand Villages US, and The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
