OSLO, Norway, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designed as a high-tech stroker for the modern age, Handy and electronic musician Marc Rebillet have partnered for one of his entertaining, improvised livestream experiences. Marc, known for his unique beats and lyrics, and Handy came together for one night by putting Handy on full display during his recent stream on his YouTube. During the interactive show, viewers had a chance to watch the device's stroking movements in action throughout Marc's hour-and-half long show.
"It was such an exciting opportunity for us to be part of Marc's show. We love that he's not afraid to push the boundaries with his one-of-a-kind performances, including playing his music while Handy remains in motion - front and center. Our device encourages play and pleasure, and that's exactly the energy Marc brings to his shows. This livestream was an opportunity to introduce our stroker to more people and to be part of an experience that connects people from all over the world – just like Handy's connective features," said Jens Petter Wilhelmsen, CEO of Sweet Tech, the company behind the Handy.
Thanks to Handy's ability to be programmed to follow a detailed sequence of movements, users can synchronize the interactive stroker with the media of their choice. Handy is also equipped to sync up with both virtual reality (VR) and standard video streaming from a growing list of partner sites with ready-to-sync interactive content, accurately replicating the motion that's happening on screen. What's more, the Wi-Fi connectivity capabilities of the stroker mean that it can be controlled remotely by a smartphone or computer from anywhere in the world.
Since launching in 2019, Handy's goal has been to modernize how tech-savvy individuals masturbate and remove any stigma associated with self-pleasure. Handy always welcomes input from their users and so that's why they wanted to send Marc their latest product innovations to try before they launch to consumers. Marc is someone who doesn't shy away from his sexuality so he's a perfect person to check out Handy's new gear and share his real-life feedback with the brand; like the hands-free mount holding the Handy during the livestream. This, along with Handy's other new accessories, will make the stroker easier and more comfortable to use.
To check out Marc's live stream featuring Handy you can watch the full video here. For those who want to try out a Handy of their own, shop at TheHandy.com now to get the TrueGrip™ Gen 2 sleeve 50% off when purchased with a Handy stroker ($169). Use the code VDAY2022 at checkout. This deal is only available through the end of February and available here.
