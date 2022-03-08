PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. and NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Happy Camper Live, the first 365 days a year online summer camp providing hundreds of online and live stream activities for children, announced today a newly formed collaboration with Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, with the launch of "Big Nate's Club." In conjunction with the recent premiere of BIG NATE, the new Paramount+ original animated series from Nickelodeon Animation Studio based on the best-selling children's books about a precocious 11-year-old boy, "Big Nate's Club" will provide hours of additional fun for kids 8-12 years-old.
Through the "Big Nate's Club" collaboration, Happy Camper Live, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon will drive new passions and interests by encouraging kids to continue their journey with Nate by engaging in activities online that stimulate their creativity. The "Big Nate's Club" landing page on HappyCamperLive.com hosts assorted activities including an Egg Drop Challenge, Create your Own Song Lyrics, Bestie Bracelets, Sports Clubs, a Middle School Survival Kit, and even an Escape Room Challenge that kids can do on their own or with friends.
"Happy Camper Live is thrilled to be part of the launch of the BIG NATE series and expand the experience from the show into entertaining and meaningful activities for kids to do at home alone or with friends," said Allison Miller, founder of HappyCamperLive.com. "My experience as a summer camp director provides a great perspective on what will engage children's interest, especially middle school kids. We hope that by providing kids with resources to help them find their passions, whatever they may be, we can inspire them to play, make and create while connecting with others to build friendships all year long."
Activities in "Big Nate's Club" will be available on HappyCamperLive.com through March 31st.
BIG NATE, the all-new animated Paramount+ original series produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, is based on the best-selling children's books and comic strip written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce. The series features brand-new original storylines centered on Nate, a sixth-grade kid who has a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he's dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate Wright is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he's able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. Charming, mischievous and a magnet for misadventure – trouble is always fun when Nate is around. BIG NATE is streaming now, exclusively on Paramount+.
About Happy Camper Live
Happy Camper Live is a unique opportunity for kids to experience the magic of summer camp all year long through 100's of fun camp activities and live daily broadcasts. Real coaches, experts, and camp counselors provide step-by-step instructions to provide the optimum experience. Happy Camper Live incorporates the benefits of summer and holiday camps, after school programs, and e-learning along with a wide variety of adult, family, and children's entertainment. For more information on Happy Camper Live, visit http://www.happycamperlive.com.
About Paramount+
Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming's other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.
For more information about Paramount+, please visit http://www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.
About Nickelodeon:
Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.
Happy Camper Live Contact:
Kelly Miller – kelly@happycamperlive.com
Paramount+ Contacts:
Eve Kenny – eve.kenny@viacomcbs.com
Yahnnica Tate – yahnnica.tate.@viacomcbs.com
Nickelodeon Contacts:
Katelyn Balach – katelyn.balach@nick.com
Molly Neuhauser – molly.neuhauser@nick.com
Media Contact
Jason Geller, JMediaHouse, LLC, +1 (212) 920-0398, jason@jmediahouse.com
SOURCE Happy Camper Live