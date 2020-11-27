'ZAPPA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK' AVAILABLE DIGITALLY TODAY VIA ZAPPA RECORDS/UMe AS ACCLAIMED "ZAPPA" DOCUMENTARY IS NOW AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE IN THE U.S. ON DEMAND 68-TRACK ALBUM FEATURES 12 UNRELEASED TRACKS FROM THE VAULT INCLUDING PERFORMANCES FROM THE WHISKY A GO-GO IN '68, THE FILLMORE WEST IN '70 AND "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" IN '78 INCLUDES MORE THAN TWO DOZEN TRACKS FROM ACROSS ZAPPA'S PROLIFIC FOUR-DECADE CAREER, RARITIES, INTERVIEW CLIPS PLUS 26 ORIGINAL SCORE CUES BY COMPOSER JOHN FRIZZELL PRE-ORDER LAUNCHES TODAY FOR 5LP AND 3CD DELUXE EDITIONS AND 2LP COLOR VINYL SLATED FOR 2021