LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as the city's famed "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" neon sign says "Drive Carefully - Come Back Soon," two of five 53' semi-trucks were photographed leaving Las Vegas today loaded with some of the iconic brand's most prized, authentic music memorabilia that adorned the walls of the now-closed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.
Select memorabilia items included:
- Elvis Presley's Key to the City of Las Vegas
- Britney Spears' iconic schoolgirl outfit from her "...Baby One More Time" video
- Jimi Hendrix's jacket worn on the day of his death
- Prince's Cloud Guitar and Stage Outfit
- Johnny Cash's autographed and inscribed Martin Guitar
- Trent Reznor of NIN's autographed synth
- Nikki Sixx's motorcycle
"We are transporting some of the most valuable pieces of memorabilia in our collection," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "While the doors to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas remain closed for now, we look forward to bringing the exciting Hard Rock atmosphere back to Las Vegas, which will always be one of the most iconic entertainment markets in the world."
Hard Rock Cafe® Las Vegas on the famous Las Vegas Strip remains open and will host a live stream concert featuring Vegas born rockers Adelitas Way on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 4 p.m. PST at https://m.facebook.com/hardrockcafelasvegasstrip/. Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas can find their make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/location/las-vegas/.
In May, Hard Rock International announced that the world-renowned entertainment and hospitality brand purchased all rights to the Hard Rock® brand and related trademarks in Las Vegas from Houston-based private equity firm, Juniper Capital, which purchased the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas in 2018 from Brookfield Asset Management. The purchase gives Hard Rock International the right to develop a Hard Rock branded casino and resort within Clark County.
