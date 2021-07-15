SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the grand opening of the first Hard Rock Cafe in London, and the launch of what would become one of the world's most globally-recognized companies – Hard Rock International - with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations.
In celebration of the monumental milestone, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego announced its 50th Anniversary Gold Record Giveaway*, in which the property will give away 50 exciting prizes throughout the remainder of the year. All guests staying at the San Diego property now through the end of the year will be automatically entered to win one of the 50 prizes, including merchandise, food and beverage credits and a specially-curated Grand Prize. Hard Rock fans who are unable to visit the hotel can still enter the giveaway for a chance to win by signing up at https://www.hardrockhotels.com/san-diego/50th-anniversary.aspx.
"We are incredibly excited to be a part of this iconic brand, known for its Love All Serve All motto, philanthropic mindset and its delivery of a hospitality experience unlike any other in the world," said Eddie Pico, general manager of Hard Rock Hotel San Diego. "This year, we are turning up the volume for our guests, offering fun ways to engage with them and reward them for their commitment to our brand. The Gold Record Giveaway is a fantastic way to not only celebrate the brand's anniversary but to thank our guests for returning once again."
The prizes range from 50th Anniversary Hard Rock branded merchandise to complimentary Legendary Burgers. The two Grand Prizes each include a two-night stay in a Hard Rock Suite, access to VIP amenities, a bottle of Champagne, Legendary Burgers for two and a $250 Live Nation gift card - redeemable for a concert or show of the winner's choice.
There is no purchase necessary to participate in the Gold Record Giveaway. Guests who stay at the property from July 13 through December 31, 2021, are automatically entered for a chance to win. The hotel will place gold records within guestrooms, randomly selected from guests' reservations. Each guest who find a gold record will be the potential winner of one of the fifty prizes. Residents of the 50 United States can sign up to enter for a chance to win a prize at https://www.hardrockhotels.com/san-diego/50th-anniversary.aspx. Entry dates take place from July 13, 2021, to December 31, 2021, with giveaway drawings taking place every Tuesday through the end of the Gold Record Giveaway.
- NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 21 years or older. Promotion ends: 12/31/21. To enter and for Official Rules, including prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit https://www.hardrockhotels.com/san-diego/50th-anniversary.aspx. Sponsor: T-12 Three LLC d/b/a Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, 207 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101. Void where prohibited.
Hard Rock Hotel San Diego is located at 207 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA. For more information or to book a reservation, visit http://www.hardrockhotelsd.com or call 866-751-7625.
About Hard Rock Hotel San Diego
Located at the entrance of the Gaslamp Quarter across from the San Diego Convention Center, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego boasts an upscale, contemporary design, signature restaurants, a sophisticated nightlife, superior customer service and, of course, the distinctive thread running through all Hard Rock properties – rock 'n' roll. Amenities include 420 rooms and suites including 17 Rock Star Suites, over 40,000 square feet of unique meeting and event space, world-class Nobu restaurant, Float pool lounge and street-level 207 bar. Additional features include retro-chic diner Maryjane's, fully-equipped fitness center, a landscaped rooftop pool deck with private cabanas, Starbucks coffee shop and a Rock Shop boutique. For more information, visit http://www.hardrockhotelsd.com. Find us on Facebook at @HardRockSD, Twitter at @HardRockSD and Instagram at @HardRockSD.
About Hard Rock International
Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit http://www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.
