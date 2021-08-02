FRANKLIN, Ind., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harena Data's After School Gaming Clubs have seen incredible success among students partaking in its engaging activities. The After School Gaming Clubs are a virtual program to help young students stay engaged with their peers digitally as well as educate them on online safety.
After School Gaming Clubs success video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VSMpcchlrY
Harena's virtual program, which launched March of this year, teaches students valuable online skills and how to manage conflicts, treat each other well, and promotes digital competency. These clubs also relive the joy and engagement that came with after school activities like book clubs, sports, chess, and other programs. In order to ensure safety to children, these clubs will take place on Harena's COPPA-compliant, Safe Harbor-certified platform and include coaches that are federally background checked and have SafeSport certification and training.
"We're thrilled with the reception and effective results of our After School Gaming Clubs," said Bill Dever, Chief Strategy Officer at Harena Data. "We're continuing to expand our reach to students across the world and aim to develop a network of digital literate students that treat each other with respect."
"Our After School program brings prosperous and versatile education opportunities to students," said Shawn Dever, educational coordinator for Harena Data. "Video games and competitive esports provide an avenue of learning for students to learn through peer level communications."
"We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Harena Data to provide an accessible, safe and empowering esports learning experience for our youth," said Ryan Vaughn, President of Indiana Sports Corp. "Esports, like traditional sports, provide youth an opportunity to grow and develop important life skills and this after school program provides a great entry point into esports for all kids."
