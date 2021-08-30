WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Affinity (Affinity) announces the launch of Budgeting and Planning Reimagined (BPR). The latest product release focuses on expediting healthcare providers' budgeting process while building a more accurate forecast using actual cost data. BPR includes a service line feature, personal workbench, forecast previews, and more.
With BPR, facilities are empowered with the ability to maintain multiple forecast scenarios while simultaneously building a comparative operating budget and predict the impact of interdependent patient volumes, revenue, expense, and staffing changes using a variety of data points.
"Harris Affinity has simplified the budgeting process by providing a tool that can pivot to the ever-changing demands of the healthcare landscape," shared Brian McCarthy, Vice President of Sales. "BPR was designed with the goal to help organizations reduce the risk of surprise variances and ultimately save time throughout the budgeting process."
ABOUT HARRIS AFFINITY
Harris Affinity (Affinity) is a worldwide provider of software solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize the financial potential of their facilities and services. Through integrated and standalone solution options, Affinity's flagship product offerings combine sophisticated cost accounting and contract modeling, budgeting, and financial planning, and analytic tools to deliver the financial details healthcare providers need to support the sustainability of the organization. Harris Affinity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 350 hospitals worldwide.
