HashCash will be providing its blockchain and crypto expertise to a US-based company specializing in Metaverse development.
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants ventures into the rapidly expanding virtual reality segment offering its blockchain expertise to a US-based metaverse company.
Metaverse along with its associated Web 3.0, VR, and gaming applications are touted as the next revolutionary sector in blockchain incorporation. Market research indicates the industry will grow multiple times in the upcoming years, reaching up to $800 billion by 2024. Quick consistent surges in VR and AR headset sales further attest to the future practicality of these blockchain-powered solutions.
In an online session, noted blockchain proponent HashCash CEO Raj Chowdhury stated, "The metaverse is developing at a massive pace drawing global attention for its limitless potential. While the interest in its impact is evident in gaming and crypto sectors, other industries will soon catch up to the utility of virtual environments."
The metaverse may be roughly described as a system that allows switching between physical and virtual worlds based upon a working decentralized economy. There are options for saving and altering user profile(avatar) attributes. Users can also buy or trade other assets including virtual estates in the metaverse, using cryptocurrencies. HashCash-built products feature blockchain-powered solutions for multiple domains including gaming platforms and crypto exchanges.
"The metaverse's offering of simulations and virtual reality can be utilized in several domains reducing associated risks or operational costs. In addition to gaming and social networks, metaverse can become invaluable tools for healthcare, military, education, manufacturing, workspace and many more," mentioned Chowdhury, who had earlier voiced his opinion on the potential impact of metaverse on Gen Z.
Awarded top honors in blockchain development by a global business research firm, the US-based HashCash has offered its expertise to the gaming industry with exchange solutions and secure HC Net platforms for enhanced networking. The company also made a significant contribution to UAE's recent crypto transformation.
Metaverse and Web 3.0 are some of the brightest application prospects of blockchain. Enterprises and institutional investors can leverage the best growth opportunities in their business by undergoing a digital transformation powered by this widely versatile technology.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
