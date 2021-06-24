PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine the possibility of continuous and parallel gaming universes where players can customize items for trading and recreating upgraded assets with innovative properties. Well, that dream has come true! Your ticket to play with your favorite gamers is now handy through HashCash's HC NET Blockchain. HashCash comes with a unique experience for aspiring players, intending to enhance their gaming experiences, backed by digital assets.
With the advancements of new technologies and trends in the gaming market, there has also been an emergence of depending on new gaming consoles. Helping overcome a challenging situation for gamers to continue updating their gaming consoles for matching the specifications of games, HashCash comes with a solution of setting up a decentralized gaming ecosystem backed by HC NET, along with a dedicated cloud infrastructure for helping gamers experience a wide array of games.
"HashCash's solutions help gamers reduce stressful thoughts over gaming consoles. Our solutions help enhance the participation of gamers within the platform. Simplicity, security, and ease of use are something we focus on, hence our partners use encrypted blockchain ledgers when it comes to storing digital assets, thereby assuring the safe permanent storage of game items," said Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants.
Driving Factors of HashCash's HC NET Blockchain Solutions For Gamers:
Apart from making the world of gaming more exciting for newbie gamers, HashCash focuses on:
- The capacity to take micro-payments swiftly, efficiently, and easily, hence providing developers with new methods to monetize games.
- Democratization exercising voting characteristics is likely to make the gaming world a much better place.
- Improving the practical, business & social value concerning gaming items.
Recent Additions:
Other than garnering fame among the gamers, HashCash has continued to maintain its top position through all of its blockchain endeavors in the other industrial wings as well. Of late, HashCash has tied up with an Australian enterprise to help them carry out smoother operations, backed by their blockchain solutions.
About the Company:
HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
