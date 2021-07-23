ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HAUS OF JR LAUNCHES SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION
The collaboration is added to the brand's long roster of exclusive capsules and merch, ranging from Disney's film The Incredibles to Nickelodeon's television series Paw Patrol – all of which have been because of and for the brand's founders' own kids.
"I'm a die-hard basketball fan, and growing up, Space Jam was my jam. I even named my first daughter Jordyn after MJ himself. This partnership is especially significant to me, not only because now my three kids are into basketball, but this is a way for my family and I to pay homage and to carry on the Space Jam legacy," says co-founder Chris Ngo.
Inspired by the Looney Tunes Squad, the Haus of JR collection consists of the brand's signature lineup of unisex graphic tees and cut-and-sew pieces, featuring characters from the new live-action/animated adventure, starring basketball champion and global icon, LeBron James, alongside Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the Looney Tunes Squad.
The Haus of JR "Space Jam: A New Legacy" collection is available at hausofjr.com.
For more information, please contact info@hausofjr.com, visit hausofjr.com and follow @hausofjr on Instagram.
Link to Space Jam: A New Legacy Assets HJR x SJ2 lookbook
About Haus of JR
Founded in Orange County, CA. by parents of Chris and Sophia, Haus of JR is a new brand of children's luxury designer denim and premium basics. Their vision is to transform simple basics into everyday essentials with close attention to detail - to create trendy yet timeless pieces. Just like their Children's names, Jordyn and Ryder, each piece in the Haus of JR collection is unisex.
Media Contact
Sophia, Haus of JR, 1 7149435584, info@hausofjr.com
SOURCE Haus of JR