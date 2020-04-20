NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HAUSER today debuts a new stunningly original music video for his version of Lucio Dalla's classic operatic number "Caruso" off his debut solo album Classic. With the help of frequent 2CELLOS collaborators MedVid Production and director Igor Burlović, HAUSER's latest video is the perfect visual narrative for the cellist's virtuosic rendition of the heartbreaking Italian ballad – watch here.
Of the track and video, HAUSER says, "I have always felt that 'Caruso' has the most moving sense of melancholy intertwined with one of the most perfect melodies. A longing that really tugs at the heartstrings. I wanted to convey this in my video: a sense of loss, a sense of longing, but also a sense of hope too. Unfortunately we are all experiencing loss at the moment and for some of us this is the hardest of times. But listen to the music and also feel the hope. Things will get better and we will be back together once more. Take care my friends."
As visually creative as he is sonically, HAUSER has been working hard to create new videos and content for fans, continuing to release both original visuals and performance videos in recent weeks – watch his latest videos here. With upcoming visuals for Classic tracks from Chopin, Borodin, Handel and more, HAUSER hopes to provide audiences across the globe a much-needed musical escape and some solace in these troubling times.
