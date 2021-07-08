MIAMI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Design Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Andrea Schumacher as a member and expert in the interior design field. As a Haute Design partner, Schumacher exclusively represents the Interior Design market of Denver, Colorado.
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury design portal featuring two leading interior designers in each prominent market across the world, Haute Design focuses on growing its member's brands as key influencers on design and deemed to be the best in their specific market.
ABOUT ANDREA SCHUMACHER
Designer Andrea Monath Schumacher creates sumptuous and imaginative interiors for her clients that reflect their aspiration, lifestyle and personalities; no two of her jobs are ever alike. She is known for her fresh, yet timeless interiors that are inviting, intriguing and softly polished, with just the right amount of drama.
Andrea's talent and creativity is backed by her impressive education, which includes a B.A. in Interior Design, a certificate in Universal Design from the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University, and further graduate studies at the University of Colorado in Architecture. When Andrea finished art school in 1990 she did her first apprenticeship with NBC's Days of our Lives. After this stint came a job at Columbia Pictures as an in-house designer. In 1999, while pursuing an M.A. in Architecture, Andrea started her interior design company.
It quickly grew by word of mouth, and now Andrea Schumacher Interiors is well known for their understanding of space, form and architecture, and for working magic with color, texture and fabrics. Andrea Schumacher Interiors is a full service design firm and their specialties include not only aesthetically exciting interiors, but also complete design/build services, construction management, space planning, custom furnishings and kitchen and bath planning and design.
Andrea is known for being able to interpret all styles of design, while at the same time infusing her spaces with a fresh creative edge - whether traditional or modern. The rooms Andrea creates inevitably have enough 'wow' factor to be stage settings, but are always much more functional, comfortable and highly personalized. A proven success at interpreting her clients' dreams, Andrea is always on the mark, giving her clients what they envisioned and much more.
Media Contact
Gabriel Pessoa, Haute Design, 7863437534, gabriel@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Design