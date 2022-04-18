Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate professional Myra Nourmand continue their successful partnership. As a Haute Residence partner for seven years now, Nourmand represents the upscale Los Angeles Market to the publication's thousands of readers and social media followers.
LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Myra Nourmand specializes in marketing and selling luxury properties from Beverly Hills to Malibu. Myra is the role model for success-oriented women. Known as the First Lady of Real estate in Beverly Hills, she is a high-end producer having successfully listed and sold properties ranging from $1 million to $60 million. The vast majority of her clients are in the entertainment industry and she has earned the trust and respect of some of the most high-profile clients. Her level of expertise in the luxury home market comes from the ability to match her client's needs with her knowledge of the inventory.
With regard to exposing the spectacular variety of homes that Myra has represented, she has appeared on ABC's The View, Home of the Rich and Famous, HGTV's Fantasy Open House and Dream Estates, Discovery's Hollywood Real Estate Homes, House & Garden, NBC, FOX and Fox Business News television shows. Myra has done numerous radio talk shows across the United States including ABC Radio Network, ABC The Morning Show, and The Financial Lifeline Radio Station.
Unique homes, Haute Living, LA Business Journal, Hollywood Reporter, Wall Street Journal, Variety, Angeleno, and LA Confidential have all named her as one of the top luxury real estate professionals in the country. She is listed in "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate" touted as "Best of the Best" by Forbes Magazine. Myra is the author of "From Homemaker to Breadwinner" part memoir and part real estate handbook for professionals. Myra is a Real Estate Specialist with a reputation for excellence in Listing, Marketing, and Selling high-end properties. She is an active supporter of the Jewish National Fund, West Hollywood Food Coalition, IDF, HADASSAH, Aviva, Shoah, Jewish Vocational Services, Rett Syndrome Research Trust, Los Angeles Holocaust Museum, and most recently Israel Cancer Research Fund.
A member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, "We Market Your Home to the World" and RELO, the premier Real Estate Network of leading independent real estate brokers, Nourmand & Associates helps clients find homes anywhere in the U.S. and throughout the world.
