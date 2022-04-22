New Episodes Streaming Now at HBCUwhitehouse.com
NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Original program, "HBCU White House," debuts season 2 with Skye Townsend – actress and comedian of HBO's and Robin Thede's Emmy-winning comedy series, "A Black Lady Sketch Show," along with Dru Holley – director of the new documentary "Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts." New episodes of "HBCU White House" stream every Friday, beginning April 22, 2022 at https://hbcuwhitehouse.com/.
As the first guest of "HBCU White House" season 2, Skye Townsend talks about her history making turn of being promoted to a series regular on season 3 of "A Black Lady Sketch Show." Townsend is the youngest main cast member on the series, executive produced by Issa Rae. Following her famous director/comedian father Robert Townsend's footsteps, Skye shares what viewers can expect from the new season of the Emmy-winning show. During the interview, she also gives her insight on what it's like to work with a high profile cast and shines a spotlight on her advocacy work supporting disadvantaged youth and helping the homeless. "A Black Lady Sketch Show" season 3 is currently airing on HBO/HBO Max.
"It was an honor to have Skye Townsend kick off season 2 of our show," says Alvin Woods, executive producer and host of the standalone streamer. "The recent cancellations of tentpole urban-focused daytime programming, paired with the shutdown of Black News Channel earlier this spring, created a significant void for BIPOC and women to tell their stories to audiences that directly resemble them. Our platform was created to build a diverse safe space for HBCU alumni, supporters, and friends."
Later in the episode, Director Dru Holley speaks about his new documentary "Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts." Following the recent world premiere at the Seattle International Film Festival, Holley shares his vision of exploring the often-contradictory role played by the Black soldiers throughout American history, emphasizing the settling of the American West and colonialism abroad. For more information and to view the trailer of "Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts" visit https://buffalosoldiersmovie.com/.
"Dru Holley's documentary is vitally important to urban culture, especially with so much attention on the topic of critical race theory," says Woods. "The soldiers featured in the documentary fought bravely during numerous wars but also participated in the subjugation of Native people as the United States appropriated tribal land. It's imperative that we build bridges to our history and tell accurate stories that have shaped who we have become as Americans."
"HBCU White House" season 2 episode 1 also features a product spotlight segment with Caribbrew Haitian coffee & tea, website: https://caribbrew.com/; Cloth + Bristle premium quality natural household cleaner, website: https://clothandbristle.com/; and OMG! Pretzels sourdough gourmet pretzel nuggets, website: https://omgpretzels.com/.
ABOUT "HBCU WHITE HOUSE":
"HBCU White House'' tracks bi-partisan news topics along with narratives about business and entrepreneurship, entertainment, consumer, lifestyle and education – targeting a diverse audience of "HBCU alumni, supporters, and friends." The profile of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU's) was boosted by the election of the first woman of color as the Vice President of The United States. "HBCU White House" celebrates aspirational narratives that further advance the achievements of minorities across America.
