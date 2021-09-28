NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The HDMI cable market size is expected to increase by USD 1.65 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period.
The HDMI cable market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The growing demand for 4K/UHD TVs is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The growing popularity of HDMI 2.1 is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the HDMI cable market during the forecast period. Moreover, the report provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by type (high-speed, standard, and ultra-high-speed) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Scope of HDMI Cable Market Report:
Report coverage
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Incremental Growth
$ 1.65 billion
CAGR
Accelerating at 6.43%
No. of Pages
120
Segmentation
By geography:-
· APAC
· North America
· Europe
· South America
· MEA
By type:-
· High-speed
· Standard
· Ultra-high-speed
Drivers
· Increasing penetration of smart devices
· Increased use of HDMI cables in gaming and AR-VR applications and 4K content display on TVs
· Increased usage of economical HDMI cables
Challenges
· Availability of counterfeits
· Increased preference for coaxial cables
· Emergence of wireless HDMI
The HDMI cable market covers the following areas:
HDMI Cable Market Sizing
HDMI Cable Market Forecast
HDMI Cable Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Belkin International Inc.
- Ce-Link
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Kramer Industries Inc.
- Nordost
- Panasonic Corp.
- Sony Corp.
- Tripp Lite
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- High-speed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Standard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ultra-high-speed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Amphenol Corp.
- Belkin International Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Legrand SA
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
