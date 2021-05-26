BOURNERMOUTH, England, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HDRsoft today announced a new version of its Photomatix Batch Plugin for Adobe Lightroom, adding the ability to automatically create 32-bit HDR images from bracketed sets, using the same high quality imaging algorithms that are in Photomatix Pro. The Plugin can save these images back into Lightroom for enhancement with Lightroom's HDR features, for a seamless HDR merging workflow.
The merged images are saved to Lightroom as 32-bit DNG or TIFF files, which contain the full range of brightness levels in all the source photos. This means that Lightroom's adjustments for highlights and shadows have the full dynamic range of the scene to work with. The merged images can be adjusted individually, or Lightroom adjustments can be made to multiple images at the same time.
The merged images can also be exported in OpenEXR format, which is useful for 3D artists, VFX specialists and panoramic photographers who need to merge multiple sets of bracketed exposures to HDR for use in 3D modelling or for preparing HDR panoramas prior to stitching. The EXR images can be loaded into other programs such as Photoshop for further HDR editing.
"These new features make the plugin even more useful for real estate photographers and for other Lightroom users who need to merge a lot of bracketed photos," said Ron Pepper, HDRsoft Marketing Director. "Our aim is to make the merging process easy and intuitive, and this update extends this ease of use to more workflows such as imaging for 3D modeling and panoramic photography."
The HDR Batch Plugin processes bracketed exposures that are grouped into stacks, enabling HDR merging of multiple bracketed sets with a varying number of bracketed photos per set. Users who haven't organised their bracketed photos into stacks can still batch process their photos by specifying the number of bracketed photos per set.
The plugin offers a wide variety of HDR styles, with over 40 presets grouped into categories such as "Realistic", "Artistic" and "Real Estate". Users can preview the effect of any preset before starting the batch process. They can also interactively fine tune the HDR settings and create their own presets.
The HDR Batch Plugin includes options for automatically aligning hand held photographs and for removing "ghosts" or visual artifacts when moving people or objects are present in the scene.
The plugin is available on Lightroom Classic CC on Windows and Macintosh. Version 2 is a free upgrade for customers who purchased an earlier version of the plugin or the Photomatix Pro Plus bundle, and the full license is a US$49 one-time purchase. Those who have purchased Photomatix Pro can get the plugin for US$20 by upgrading to the Photomatix Pro Plus bundle.
HDRsoft develops photo editing software based on high dynamic range (HDR) imaging techniques, having pioneered HDR photography with the introduction of its Photomatix software in 2003. Today, the company continues to build easy-to-use software tools that let photographers create stunning images. Photomatix is ideal for photography scenes that benefit from applying HDR, such as landscape, real estate, and more. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom and has staff in the USA and other countries.
