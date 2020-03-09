RICHARDSON, Texas, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlining acts are ready to rock Richardson's 28th Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival May 15-17 at Galatyn Park Urban Center. The list of more than 100 musicians, bands, and performers have been diversely fused together to cover six performance stages throughout the three-day weekend.
Methodist Richardson Amphitheater Stage:
Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
The Charlie Daniels Band
Loverboy
Sara Evans
Sister Sledge
The Wailers
Landsharks
Plaza Stage:
Collective Soul
American Authors
Candlebox
DREAMERS
iDKHOW
Corner Suns
Fifth Phoenix
Michelob ULTRA Stage:
The Rich Girls
Le Freak
Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers
UnitedHealthcare Singer Songwriter Stage:
Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand
O'Connor Lee Band
Maybe April
Meagan Tubb & Shady People
Shelley King
Dallas Remington
Chris Chism
Michael Prysock
Aaron Hendra
David Brighton's Space Oddity is credited as being "the world's best David Bowie theatrical concert experience." The full-scale production, complete with flamboyant costume changes, elaborate staging, and perfectly emulated vocal stylings, is a space-age rock and roll experience. Space Oddity will give five performances on the Hill Hall stage in the Eisemann Center.
The CityLine Stage features 20 talented singer/songwriters and is sponsored by the Dallas Songwriters Association. The songsters serenade the flow of fans on their way to WF! Eats & Drinks, a shaded food court with menus galore of festival goodies on-the-go. Little rockers go wild and sing karaoke on stage in the WF! Kids area that also has an art exhibit and butterfly tent. The family activities are situated close to the LegacyTexas WF! Marketplace where more than 40 vendor booths display art, jewelry, hats and a groovy shopping journey.
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival was voted the "Best Music Festival" in the 2019 Dallas Observer Best of Dallas® Readers' Choice awards and has grown into one of the largest music events in North Texas.
The festival hours are:
- Friday, May 15 from 6 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are available online for $30 on Friday and Saturday, $15 on Sunday, $65 for a three-day weekend pass, $5 for kids ages 5-12 on any day, and $375 VIP Friends of the Festival packages. Children age 4 and under receive free admission. Richardson residents may purchase discounted tickets for $12 at participating locations within the City of Richardson. Parking is free and the DART Red Line Light Rail allows fans a direct ride to the Galatyn Park Station. The Renaissance Hotel in Richardson is the official hotel sponsor and festival packages will be available beginning on March 15.
Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtag #WAMFest2020 or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for more information.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Serri Ayers
Superintendent of Community Events
City of Richardson
972-744-4582
Serri.Ayers@cor.gov
Related Files
WF_FB__0020_Collective Soul.jpg
Related Images
2020-wildflower-arts-music.jpg
2020 Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson Poster
2020 Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson Poster
Related Links