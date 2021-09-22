NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fatigued from quarantine, and uncertainty, millions are redefining their relationship with themselves and their homes. The new must-stream show, 'Healing Through the Home' with Rebecca Gitana, proves there has never been a better time to heal our homes and curate spaces that fully support our lives.
During this one-hour television special, Rebecca Gitana invites viewers into her New York "Mothership" to explore the fundamentals of what it means to heal their home.
Show creator Rebecca says, "This is a powerful show for homes of color and anyone who has had to survive so much to feel safe and reclaim their space in the world. I became a self-taught TV Producer, Editor, Jingle Composer, Graphic Designer, and more because the mission behind my work is that real."
She beamed about premiering her first international show based on her lifestyle brand and signature approach, Healing Through the Home ™.
Her debut award-nominated series 'Lifestyle Remix,' which she also self-produced, and hosted, continues to air throughout New York City's public access television.
This fall, make room for healing! Watch 'Healing Through the Home' on KP Media TV, via Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android TV––downloadable through IOS and Google Play stores. For more information, visit http://www.HealingThroughTheHome.com.
About:
Rebecca Gitana Torres is a television producer, host, transformational guide, interior designer, lifestyle expert, environmental activist, entrepreneur, and social impact leader.
Over two decades, Rebecca honed her unique methodology–– a signature philosophy blending mindful interior design, color therapy, clutter coaching, gardening, cooking for a vibrant life, Afro-Indigenous knowledge, metaphysics, and spiritual wellness, to bring to life her ever-growing in-person practice, and lifestyle content brand, Healing Through The Home ™.
Flavored with her cultural heritage and countless in-session hours as a Transformational Guide, plus experiences as a life-long New Yorker with a wanderlust spirit, Rebecca's compelling approach helps guide people from all walks towards lighting up their lives. For information, follow @RebeccaGitana and visit http://www.RebeccaGitana.com.
Media Contact
Janice Isabel, The Brand Phoenix, Inc., +1 2123630140, janice@thebrandphoenix.com
SOURCE Rebecca Gitana