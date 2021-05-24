NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health-E Commerce, parent company of online brands FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, and WellDeservedHealth.com, announced that it has redesigned its family of retail websites to make it even easier for consumers to find, buy, and learn about products and services that are eligible for purchase with flexible spending account (FSA), health savings account (HSA), and wellness rewards dollars.
"Healthcare consumers need simplicity, convenience, and zero guess work when it comes to using FSA and HSA dollars to care for their everyday health and well-being. The last year brought significant change to the rules governing FSA and HSA spending, so we've increased focus on our educational content and made the entire site experience more personalized, to help users understand, manage and use their health dollars," said Rida Wong, president of Health-E Commerce.
The new sites are the latest demonstration of Health-E Commerce's mission to simplify healthcare benefits and help consumers benefit better from health spending account enrollment. In addition to hassle-free shopping with zero guess work, consumers will find comprehensive, searchable lists of eligible products, expanded FSA and HSA Learning Centers, and interactive calculators to help plan annual contributions and estimate healthcare costs for the coming year.
According to Wong, the heightened focus on education is more important than ever, considering the myriad of rule changes that were introduced over the past year for FSAs and HSAs, including:
- New eligibility for menstrual care products, skin care, and personal protective equipment;
- Elimination of the prescription requirement for over-the-counter medications;
- Flexibility for employers to allow mid-year FSA changes; and
- Flexibility for employers to offer a carryover of all remaining FSA funds or extend the grace period for FSA plan years ending in 2020 and 2021.
Health-E Commerce partnered with PixelMEDIA to create the new sites, which are built on the powerful Salesforce Commerce Cloud for lifestyle brands. The new sites streamline and personalize the shopping experience by allowing consumers to shop by a category of product, by brand names, or even by health condition.
"We're excited to offer even more robust resources to help the tens of millions of individuals and families across the country better understand their options and make wise choices about how to spend their FSA and HSA contributions," said Wong. "Shoppers will still benefit from our exclusively FSA- and HSA-eligible product selection, while becoming more savvy and educated about how to use these valuable benefits."
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent company of FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeserved, a family of brands that serve the 70+ million consumers with pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company has also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the company's brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the IRS-approved list of eligible medical expenses like over-the-counter medications, feminine care products, sunscreen, and breast pumps.
