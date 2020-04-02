BOCA RATON, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to continuously evolving news about COVID-19, Health, Hope & Inspiration, the weekly podcast sponsored by Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), is sharing a special series of podcasts to address the fears and concerns of cancer patients, caregivers and families in regard to this pandemic. The first segment, "What Cancer Patients Need to Know about the Coronavirus," aired Wednesday, March 25. Subsequent segments will post on Tuesday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 7.
"Knowledge is power," said Rev. Percy McCray, show host and Director of Faith-Based Programs at CTCA®. "We want our listeners to feel empowered through good information and inspired by hope and faith."
The first segment features two CTCA physicians: Alan Yahanda, MD, FACS, Surgical Oncologist and Chief of Staff at CTCA Atlanta, and Jeffrey Metts, MD, MPH, clinical leader for the CTCA coronavirus task force. The two physicians field questions and concerns about coronavirus, particularly as it pertains to cancer patients.
The additional episodes are titled "God is Greater Than Coronavirus" and "Fighting the Fear of Coronavirus." During these segments, Rev. McCray and co-host Wayne Shepherd will share scriptures, thoughts and resources to quell listeners' fears and reinforce faith.
More information about Health, Hope and Inspiration, as well as access to over 200 podcast episodes, is available at healthhopeandinspiration.com/.