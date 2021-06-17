WESTMINSTER, CO., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Scholars, the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) clinical training for high-acuity care, is proud to announce the appointment of Scott Johnson as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Johnson will further accelerate Health Scholars growth and solidify its market leadership in VR training and care delivery transformation.
Johnson has more than 20 years' experience executing high-impact growth strategies and business transformations, with an impressive track record of building, leading, and scaling early-stage and established public healthcare companies to exceptional levels of revenue growth and profitability. In his most recent role as President and Chief Operating Officer of CirrusMD, the market leader in text-first virtual care solutions, Johnson was responsible for managing all functional teams and supporting company strategy, growth, and capital raises.
"I'm very excited to be joining the incredibly talented Health Scholars team," said Johnson. "The vision at Health Scholars remains the same. We'll continue building our position as the leader in VR training for healthcare professionals. This team is changing the status quo of how providers train and improve the quality of care, and I'm eager to help propel the organization effectively into the future – for our people, our partners, and the healthcare community at large."
"Scott will provide invaluable experience during this next stage of growth," said John Neis, Managing Director of Venture Investors and Health Scholars Board Member. "His focus on operational excellence will further solidify Health Scholars best-in-class reputation"
Since Health Scholars received its $17M Series B in 2019, it has expanded its VR training portfolio to address required training for both pre- and in-hospital providers, including pediatric emergency training developed in partnership with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). "Health Scholars VR is simply a better way to deliver clinical competencies at scale. Scott's leadership will ensure the team can continue to rapidly expand its high-acuity training portfolio and deliver customers an exceptional training experience," said Tom Shehab, MD, Managing Partner Arboretum Ventures and Health Scholars Board Member.
Prior to CirrusMD, Johnson led Skylight Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and several early-stage healthcare technology/services companies all working to disrupt healthcare using technology.
About Health Scholars
Our mission is to improve quality of care and patient outcomes through virtual reality training. Our VR solutions make life-saving practice accessible, scalable, and affordable so healthcare organizations can effectively deliver the competency and confidence every caregiver and every patient deserves. For more information, visit HealthScholars.com.
Media Contact
Christina Ingwalson, Health Scholars, +1 303.915.0087, Chris.Ingwalson@HealthScholars.com
SOURCE Health Scholars