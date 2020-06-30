FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Fun is proud to announce that healthcare workers play free from Monday, July 6th through Thursday, July 9th, from 4p.m. to close. Interested? Just be sure to bring your ID badge when you come. Families of healthcare workers will receive 50% off of their play as well!
Healthcare workers have been the superheroes of the global pandemic the world faces, and Fort Fun would like to do its part in thanking them. In celebrating its 20th anniversary, we have decided to share the fun, and plenty of thanks to the healthcare workers in town by providing healthcare workers the most exclusive deal of the summer: free play from Monday, July 6th to Thursday, July 9th. Being apart of this community for so long empowers us to support our community and do our best to ensure the safety of our patrons.
With COVID-19 still on the forefront of everyone's minds, we want to assure all of our guests that we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure that our facility is properly sanitized and up to all CDC requirements. Our mini-golf, go-karts, bumper boats, paddle boats, bumper cars, laser tag, and escape rooms are currently open, but we are enforcing operational changes for the health and safety of our visitors.
Throughout our center, you can expect to find appropriate signage that encourages social distancing and hygiene expectations that will increase your safety and your experience with us. Appropriate signing will be posited throughout the facility to include the following:
- Signage encouraging social distancing, hand washing, and health department guided do's and don'ts.
- Signage for policy and operational changes.
- Potential guest requirements.
- Any and all liability language necessary
Those interested about our COVID-19 health and cleanliness precautions take a look at the measures they are taking at https://www.fortfun.biz/we-are-open-covid-19-precautions/. For any questions, don't hesitate to reach out to our team.
About Fort Fun
Fort Fun is the place to go to have fun with your friends and family. For 20 years, Fort Fun has been providing families in Fort Collins with activities including go-karts, mini-golf, laser tag, an arcade area, bumper boats, a giant slide, bumper cars, paddle boats, and more. Fort Fun has several passes available, including an All Day Fun Pass, All Day Fun Pass + Go Karts, and a Season Pass. The center is also a venue for corporate retreats, birthday parties, and group get-togethers. Learn more by visiting their site: https://www.fortfun.biz/
