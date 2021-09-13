BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthLeaders is proud to announce the launch of the new healthcare Marketing eNewsletter, featuring healthcare marketing analysis, insights, and news. The eNewsletter is part of HealthLeaders' larger strategy and product offerings to connect with busy healthcare marketing executives who are looking for peer-based insights to help them with their most pressing challenges.
HealthLeaders' healthcare marketing offerings will also be showcased through the Marketing NOW Summit, HealthLeaders' online educational webinar series on September 22, featuring top marketing executives sharing success stories, and the Strategic Marketing Exchange on December 2–3, an in-person networking experience, that serves to provide healthcare marketing executives with peer-sourced and solution-focused insights and opportunities to improve patient experience and implement innovative branding efforts.
Melanie Blackman, strategy and marketing editor for HealthLeaders, says, "Healthcare marketing executives have the advantage and exclusive access to thought leadership, networking, and community by tapping into HealthLeaders' growing suite of healthcare marketing products. We can help marketing executives at hospitals and health systems be on the cutting edge of achieving patient loyalty."
More information about the HealthLeaders' Marketing NOW Summit and Strategic Marketing Exchange will be available in the coming weeks on https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/events.
Every second Monday of the month, Marketing eNewsletter subscribers will enjoy curated healthcare marketing content all in one convenient place and sent directly to their inbox. The eNewsletter will feature topics such as marketing automation software, innovative branding campaigns, and patient experience and loyalty.
Subscribe at https://interactive.healthleadersmedia.com/marketing-enewsletter-launch-2021.
If you have interview suggestions or a story pitch, please reach out to Blackman at mblackman@healthleadersmedia.com. HealthLeaders is interested in interviewing chief marketing officers in active roles at hospitals, health systems, and physician organizations.
About HealthLeaders
HealthLeaders, an HCPro brand, is a multiplatform media company dedicated to meeting the business information needs of healthcare executives and professionals. We offer an extensive and integrated series of leadership publications, products, research, and events devoted to the business of health care. Visit https://www.healthleadersmedia.com.
About HCPro
For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.
HCPro sub-brands include DecisionHealth (http://www.decisionhealth.com) and HealthLeaders (https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/).
