ITASCA, Ill., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthyChildren.org, the official parenting website of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) encourages parents to try their luck in the site's 2021 St. Patrick's Day Sweepstakes event. Seven lucky winners will receive a $300 gift card. The contest begins March 11 and ends on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2021. Registered users may enter once each day during the event. Winners will be drawn daily and announced on Facebook. Full rules and more information can be found here.
About HealthyChildren.org
The only parenting website backed by 67,000 AAP member pediatricians, HealthyChildren.org offers trustworthy, up-to-the-minute health advice and guidance for parents and caregivers, along with interactive tools and personalized content. Registered users enjoy a customized home page that features articles geared to the ages of their children. The site also offers a Find a Pediatrician service, an Ask the Pediatrician tool, the KidsDoc Symptom Checker, and more than 5,000 articles on children's health and safety in English and Spanish.
Media Contact
Kathy Juhl, American Academy of Pediatrics, +1 (630) 626-6392, kjuhl@aap.org
SOURCE HealthyChildren.org