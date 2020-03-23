NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Television Inc., further expanding the platforms for its award-winning local and regional news and feature content, today launches its second series for Facebook Watch -- "Field Notes," showcasing coronavirus reporting from the Hearst Television stations throughout 26 TV markets across the United States.
The weekly "Field Notes" highlights the insightful local TV reporting emanating from communities across the United States of this on-going pandemic. Each episode, built around a particular theme in the local markets' coverage, will combine elements from Hearst TV station reports with further commentary from local reporters to give broader context for national audiences.
The show premieres today on Facebook Watch, and will then be posted to the Hearst Television websites and app.
"Local reporting is never more critical than in the times when our communities are most in need of reliable and accurate information," said Andrew Fitzgerald, Hearst Television vice president and chief digital content officer. "We're proud to amplify Hearst Television's resonant and important reporting beyond the local communities we support, to help inform Americans of how this story is unfolding across the country. As our reporting adapts, we see this as an important time to reach across audience platforms, combining the complementary strength of Hearst's broadcasts with the reach of Facebook to help serve the viewing public."
"Field Notes" joins "Dispatches from the Middle," launched in September 2018, among Hearst Television programming available on the Facebook Watch platform. To date, "Dispatches from the Middle" has amassed nearly 220,000 followers; in 2019, nearly 51 million minutes of "Dispatches" content were viewed.
About Hearst Television
Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.
About Facebook Watch
Facebook Watch is a place to discover and enjoy video on Facebook. Home to a wide range of video – from scripted comedy and drama, to competition and reality series, to individual creators and live sports – Facebook Watch is a destination where content, community and conversation come together. This is a personalized viewing experience, where you can discover new content based on what your friends are watching, and catch up on the shows you follow. Facebook Watch is available for free on mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop, laptop, all Portal devices and on TV apps listed HERE.