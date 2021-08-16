LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heirs Of Afrika 4th Annual International Women Of Power Awards was a star-studded event held on August 8th, where illustrious black women of power and inspiration came from around the world to attend. Mills, a Hollywood powerbroker and Executive Producer of the show, manifested her passion to reconnect Africans on the continent with its global descendants in the diaspora.
Click Video For More Information About The Event
The elegant, afternoon affair was created to honor black women who are change agents, thought leaders and dynamic representations in their communities. The royal platform allowed beauty, talent and service to shine. The diversity and kaleidoscope of black women in the room created a magical environment of inclusion. The power of excellence was displayed in the entertainment quality and program, hosted by Disney's High School Musical Alum, philanthropist and first UN Youth Champion, Actress Monique Coleman.
For High Resolution Photos Click Link
Heirs of Afrika featured its Signature Throne Room where the queens were photographed in their royal element. The show commenced with a powerful ancestral welcome and affirmation. Attendees were invited to declare, "I AM A DAUGHTER OF THE SOIL and I AM A SON OF THE SOIL. The moment permeated the air with its culturally fragrant atmosphere and set the tone for the palpable love, camaraderie and positive energy in the ballroom.
Live entertainment electrified the crowd with the sound of African drums, while Grammy winning gospel artist Mali Music crooned to the audience with his songs "Blessed" and "Beautiful." The intimate crowd of women laughed, cried, danced, and experienced a soulful reawakening, which is a testament to the need and reason why Founder Koshie Mills curated this safe space to fuel black women with love. The event ignited the movement and cemented the connection between Afrika and it's Heirs in the diaspora.
Eight women of power from across various industries were honored:
- Congresswoman Maxine Waters – Warrior "Adinkrahene" Award (Congresswoman 43rd District/U.S. House of Representatives)
- Ilwad Elman – Heirs of Afrika "Sankofa" Award (Nobel Peace Prize nominee 2019 philanthropist),
- Ivy Mcgregor – Heirs of Afrika "Sankofa" Award (CEO of Ivy Inc./Director of Social Responsibility for BeyGOOD),
- Opal Tometi – Social Justice "Nyansapo" Award (Human Rights Activist/Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter)
- Nandi Madida – Goddess Beauty "Duafe" Award (South African Singer/Actress),
- Halima Aden – Fashion Queen "Nsaa" Award (Sports Illustrated & Vogue Somali American Fashion Top Model)
- Alexis Kerr – Lionheart Business "Akofena" Award (VP Hallmark Mahogany)
- Ledisi – Entertainment Roar "Nya Gyidi" Award (Grammy Winning American R&B and Jazz Artist)
Celebrity presenters included Karimah Westbrook of the critically acclaimed "All American" series on The CW, Aisha - - Hinds of FOX "9-1-1", Antonique Smith, best known for her role on National Geographic's "Genius: Aretha," and Youtube beauty influencer, Shalom Blac.
Special guests in attendance Kofi Siriboe (Own "Queen Sugar"), Kwame Boateng ("The Plug"), Kwesi Boakye (TNT "Claws), Malinda Williams (Paramount Pictures "Soul Food"), Nyakim Gatwech (American Model), and Chris Attoh (Ghanaian Actor) and many more.
Field Deputy Jennifer LaMarque presented CEO and Founder, Koshie Mills with the County of Los Angeles Commendation in recognition of dedicated service to the affairs of the community, and for the civic pride demonstrated by numerous contributions for the benefit of all the residents of Los Angeles County. The commendation was signed by Janice Hahn Supervisor, 4th district.
The awards ceremony was sponsored by brand partners Black Radiance, Dove, The Africa Channel, Macy's, Lowe's, GirlTrek and presenting sponsor, Hallmark Mahogany.
Says Koshie Mills "Black women are strong, beautiful, intelligent and the spiritual conscious of their households, yet they are rarely celebrated. My goal with Heirs of Afrika's International Women of Power Awards is to change the narrative by demonstrating the magnificence and resilience of Black women around the world."
"This is a very dangerous event. When you inspire me like this, I go to Washington and I take on everybody." says Congresswoman Maxine Waters.
"Women are the Backbone and the Future, That is why we need THIS!" - Actress Ryan Michelle Bathe
"The Event was Phenomenal, I left feeling Euphoric and Empowered." - Guest, Victory Jones
"Today I claimed my inheritance..." - Honoree, Ivy McGregor
"I've always felt like an African living in America. I believe we are sisters by bloodline and that makes us family". - Actress Yvette Nicole Brown.
"The Cross Pollination is long overdue." Actress Nomzamo Mbatha
"We are standing in our purpose as black women of power, in all the divineness that we are…" - Honoree Alexis Kerr (VP Hallmark Mahogany)
"I have always loved Koshie and her mission. We are all a part of the diaspora and her inspiration to make the connection." - Actress Melinda Williams
"This was such a glorious life affirming event! So much love, grace and POWER in the room. Momentous!" - Guest Kiki McKnight
ABOUT KOSHIE MILLS
Koshie Mills is best known as a power broker in Hollywood. Before founding her boutique consulting and public relations firm K3PR, her experience in the entertainment industry came from over two decades of managing the careers of her three successful sons who are actors, tastemakers and young moguls within the television, music and film industries; Kwame Boateng, Kofi Siriboe and Kwesi Boakye. Koshie created and Executive Produced The Diaspora Dialogues platform and television show which aired in the fall of 2018 on The Africa Channel. Currently, she has redefined the name and brand to HEIRS OF AFRIKA to align with the massive explosive response from the global black community, to reclaim their identity and inherit their birthright of being simply African.
ABOUT HEIRS OF AFRIKA
Heirs Of Afrika Inc. (HOA) is a global multimedia enterprise and movement formerly known as The Diaspora Dialogues. Ghanaian American media executive, Koshie Mills founded Heirs Of Afrika Inc. to fulfill her passion to bridge the gap and reconnect Africans on the continent with its global descendants in the diaspora. Under the new name and umbrella, the company ethos embraces a 360 view of creating original and inspiring content to amplify the multicultural voices in the media landscape of TV, Film, Digital, Podcast and Alternative Media for a global audience. Designed to elevate culturally infused narratives, HOA joins the echelon of top production houses creating inspiring and necessary black content. The platform and company's intention is to deliver the unmet need for an audience of over 140 million Africans in the diaspora (the largest populations in Brazil, Colombia, and North America) and 1 billion on the continent of Africa.
ABOUT HALLMARK MAHOGANY INC.
For more than 30 years Mahogany has built a relationship of trust with the Black community by honoring, celebrating, and supporting the emotional connections among Black families, friends, and other loved ones. With its bold and culturally authentic voice and beautiful and diverse representations of blackness, Mahogany is committed to helping our consumers celebrate the uniqueness of Black people, culture, and history. Visit hallmark.com.
ABOUT MARKWIN BEAUTY BRANDS INC. BLACK RADIANCE
Empowering Women of Color for over two decades, Black Radiance has been a trusted expert in black beauty. We're on a mission to empower women of color around the world to feel radiant, powerful, and in love with their unique shade of beauty. Visit blackradiancebeauty.com
ABOUT THE AFRICA CHANNEL INC.
The Africa Channel is a showcase for the African continent's most outstanding English language television series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, soaps, biographies, current business analysis, cultural and historical programs. Our Mission? To open up a daily window into modern African life and, in the process, help demystify Africa for American viewers. Visit theafricachannel.com
ABOUT THE CROWN COALITION
The CROWN Coalition is a national alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Color Of Change and Western Center on Law & Poverty, to end race-based hair discrimination in America. The Coalition, now consisting of more than 80 supporting organizations, is the founder of the CROWN Act movement and was the official sponsor of the inaugural CROWN Act legislation in California in 2019. For a full list of CROWN Coalition members, visit thecrownact.com.
ABOUT MACY'S INC.
Macy's is America's Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app, and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. Please visit macysinc.com.
ABOUT GIRLTREK INC.
What started out as a 10-week walking challenge, 10 years ago, by 2 friends (Vanessa Garrison and T. Morgan Dixon), is now GirlTrek, the largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls in the United States. With each walk, with each challenge, with each 30-minute commitment completed, GirlTrek is creating a movement, a revolution centered on self-love. GirlTrek is free to join and starts with taking the pledge at GirlTrek.org.
To find out more about Heirs of Afrika, follow us on social media and view enclosed photos.
Follow Heirs Of Afrika:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/heirsofafrika
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heirsofafrika
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HeirsOfAfrika/
Official Social Media Hashtags: #HEIRSOFAFRIKA #CLAIMYOURTHRONE #CONNECTINGOURDNA
Media Contact
Sunia Riggins, HEIRS OF AFRIKA, +1 4242394102, heirsofafrika@k3pr.com
SOURCE Heirs Of Afrika Inc.