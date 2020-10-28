Featured Performance on Unlock Virtual Festival streams on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 5pm ET (U.S.) Plus, a guest appearance on Starlight Children's Foundation upcoming live-streamed show with Captain Starlight on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10pm ET (U.S) at Facebook.com/StarlightAustralia Cameo appearance in "HOVID POVID" online movie raising funds 'Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF' Watch NOW at bit.ly/HovidPovid