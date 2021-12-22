NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HelloBeautiful, the digital news, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty destination for today's Black woman, releases its December digital cover themed "The Evolution of Sarah Jake Roberts." In an effort to capture the true authenticity of the modern women of faith, best-selling author, wife, and mother, HelloBeautiful solicited the help of author Candice Marie Benbow, who is known for giving a voice to Black women and their shared experiences of faith, healing, and wholeness. The new issue pulls back the curtain and offers a glimpse into Jakes Roberts's life beyond what millions witness through her social media platforms.
Readers will learn from the monumental interview of Roberts as she explains her journey of showing up authentically for herself to Benbow, including how she navigates life as a wife, mom, daughter, and someone with influence. Roberts also shares with Benbow her call and responsibility to her ministry. This feel-good article exudes Robert's joy and gratitude and just in time for the holiday. Furthermore, Robert's longstanding friend and celebrity stylist, J. Bolin, styled her, bringing the epitome of Robert and the cover to life.
"What I will trust more than anything is not the response, the followers, or the viral messages. I will always trust what is authentic to me in whatever season I'm in and give myself room and grace to allow for growth and change." - Sarah Jakes Roberts
The holiday issue also includes complete holiday glam for your hair, home, and wardrobe. With glam DIY tutorials; Christmas dresses that Sparkle; Stylish Woman of The Year featuring top contenders Mary J. Blige, Gabrielle Union, Zendaya, and Cardi B; and tips to winterize your hair.
"It's truly an honor and pleasure to have Sarah Jakes Roberts, such a powerful orator for Christ and stylish figure, cover our December "Holiday" issue. She is the perfect combination of the HB woman: fierce, God-fearing, and fabulous!" - Shamika Saunders, Managing Editor, HelloBeautiful
To learn more about this month's cover girl and to read her interview, visit HelloBeautiful.com, and connect via social media on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at HelloBeautiful.
