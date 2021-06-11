DANVILLE, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lingk, the leader in accelerating digital transformation in higher education through a powerful cloud data integration platform, as well as professional services, and Element451, the cutting edge admissions marketing and enrollment CRM, today announced a new partnership to help empower higher education institutions to boost student admissions through the use of personalized, data-driven higher-ed recruiting integrated with Student Information Systems (SIS). The Element451 CRM and Lingk Cloud Data Integration Platform are both cloud based solutions and technology accessible without any software downloads.
Element451 enables admissions and enrollment teams to work more efficiently with a cloud-based admissions marketing and enrollment CRM, featuring marketing automation, multi-channel communications, application management, and business intelligence.
Lingk-powered integrations automate data moving between this CRM and other enterprise systems such as the SIS (Ellucian Banner and Colleague, Workday, Jenzabar, PeopleSoft) and the Learning Management System (LMS) (Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard, D2L). The Element451 customer success team and Lingk consultation or fully managed professional services teams will act as an extension of Institution's IT and Administrative staff to accelerate and streamline platform adoption on-budget and on-time.
"We are excited to partner with such a forward looking company that is bringing a modern CRM solution to the education sector. The power and ease of use of Element451 paired with the Lingk Cloud Data Integration Platform will truly help administrative staff work smarter." said Paul Roberge, CEO, Lingk
Element451, the first of its kind admissions and enrollment platform, makes it possible for schools of all types and sizes to use advanced personalization and other engagement techniques to deliver seamless student experiences from application to graduation.
Automating the integration of this next generation CRM will further streamline operations and save IT and Administrative staff time employing the deep industry knowledge of the Lingk Cloud Data Integration Platform, education ecosystem connectors, prebuilt reusable recipe library, and support services.
"Our partnership with Lingk accelerates the process colleges go through to turn data into outstanding student experiences," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO Element451. "Coupled with our streamlined implementation, colleges will see the return on their tech investments much sooner with Lingk's expertise."
Element451 and Lingk are excited to support the education industry with its digital transformation journey. With Element451's modern and automated admissions and enrollment platform and the Lingk cloud data integration platform and support services, institutions will be able to face the mounting pressure to transform their business processes to cloud-based technologies leveraging existing budgets, in a fraction of the time.
Join us Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at our session Simplify Admissions Through Deep CRM & SIS Integration with Howard University at the Element451 Intelligent Admissions Academy. Learn about how Howard University's Admissions Team has simplified their processes by implementing Element451 and using Lingk to create a deep integration with their SIS, Ellucian Banner. https://www.lingk.io/ia-academy-2021
ABOUT LINGK
Lingk is the leader in accelerating digital transformation through a cloud data integration platform providing powerful cloud data loading, data pipelines, and data integrations built on Apache Spark. IT organizations, technology providers and system integrators are partnering with Lingk to ensure their projects are delivered on-time, on-budget and on-spec. For more information on how Lingk is helping organizations solve complex data challenges and innovate faster while optimizing IT resources, visit https://lingk.io or our LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/lingk.
ABOUT Element451
Element451 is the leading higher ed enrollment marketing CRM, empowering admissions and enrollment teams to work more efficiently as they develop stronger, more personalized engagements with prospective students. Schools of all types and budgets use the cloud-based customer relationship management software developed by seasoned higher education developers, marketers, and data scientists.
Media Contact
Public Relations, Lingk Inc, +1 (925) 648-7462, pr@lingk.io
SOURCE Lingk Inc