Her Success Matters Podcast Kicks Off Second Season with Former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios  

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Success Matters, a podcast produced by InvestmentNews, returns today for its second season. The podcast, founded and hosted by the publication's Chief Executive Officer, Christine Shaw, is guaranteed to inspire women to elevate their careers, build their wealth and live a healthy lifestyle, is back with a fresh lineup of guests including top women executives, influencers, and historical figures.
The relaunch is accompanied by a brand-new website, hersuccessmatters.com, which brings together the community of women in financial services. Shaw created this podcast with the vision of building a community of women who empower each other to succeed in their careers. Through Her Success Matters, listeners are provided with the inspiration, knowledge, support, and confidence they need to excel.
The podcast launches its second season with guest the Honorable Rosie Rios, 43rd Treasurer of the United States under the Obama Administration. During her time as Treasurer, Rios oversaw all currency and coin production activities with almost 4,000 employees and an annual budget of $5 billion. She also initiated the efforts to place a portrait of a woman on U.S. currency and received the Hamilton Award – the U.S. Treasury's highest honor. Her signature currently appears on a world record of $1.7 trillion of U.S. currency.
"Speaking on a show like Her Success Matters is important because it's not just talking about the what, but about the why and how success for women matters," Rios said. "More importantly, we are talking about future women: Our girls, our future leadership. Whether we have a daughter, a niece, or a granddaughter. If they do not reach their full potential, we all fail."
The second season will feature an all-star lineup of powerhouse female guests, including Dana D'Auria, Co-CIO of Envestnet; Rajini Kodialam, co-founder of Focus Financial Partners; Penny Pennington, CEO of Edward Jones; Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of Assetmark and many more.
"The inspiration behind Her Success Matters came from the desire to build a community of women and men who are dedicated to a more equitable society by providing listeners with the tools, guidance and support they need to excel in their careers," said Christine Shaw, InvestmentNews CEO and host of Her Success Matters. "I have been overwhelmed by the diverse community of women, from top executives to historical figures, who have shared their career journeys, personal stories, advice and lessons learned—we have only just begun this important work!"
To learn more about Her Success Matters and our guests, including past, present, and future, visit www.HerSuccessMatters.com. You can tune in to the podcast, which is available on all major streaming services!
About Her Success Matters
A podcast exploring how advisers can work together to break down internal barriers, create programs surrounding diversity and inclusion and build a pathway for women to succeed in financial services. Produced by InvestmentNews and hosted by InvestmentNews Chief Executive Officer, Christine Shaw.
