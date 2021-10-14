LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HERE TV, America's first and largest LGBTQ+ premium subscription TV and streaming service, has launched a new scripted series based on the Dwight Allen O'Neal novel "Collar Confessions: Sharing the Man of God". The new series "Collar Confessions", is written and executive produced by O'Neal, directed by Daniel Armando, and stars adult-film actor DeAngelo Jackson in his first major acting role.
"Here Media supports multicultural LGBTQ+ content creators in their pursuit of authentic and often challenging storytelling," says Emmy-winning producer and Here TV President John Mongiardo. "The production team at Novo Novus explores complex relationships in this new gripping thriller with a unique perspective that is sure to captivate and entertain our subscribers."
The series follows Pastor Lawrence, a sanctified leader of his church, living a pious life of faith alongside his childhood girlfriend and soon-to-be wife, Tiara. However, his congregation is unaware their beloved cleric possesses prodigious pride, insidious greed, and an unquenchable lust that he satisfies with casual sex with both women and men. "Collar Confessions" unfolds as Pastor Lawrence spins a tangled web of lies, greed, sex, and addiction.
"Our production company, Novo Novus, has been devoted to creating compelling BIPOC LGBTQ+ content for the past decade, and now we are extremely excited to have such an amazing partner in Here TV to take our mission to the next level," says Executive Producer and Director Daniel Armando. "We look forward to partnering with Here TV in creating exclusive content for their audiences."
"Collar Confessions" is available now to watch exclusively on HERE TV.
Here TV launched in 2004, making it America's first and largest SVOD LGBTQ+ TV video channel. It features an Award-Winning library of movies, series, shorts, and specials dedicated to equality, relationships, and Pride. The library includes Academy award-winning film "Gods and Monsters", in addition to receiving five Daytime Emmy® Award nominations including a 2021 win for "Girl's Voices Now: Under the Scarf" and a 2019 nomination for "A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years." Here TV reaches millions of diverse, cultured, and engaged viewers every month.
