SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NGEL Games is proud to announce the release of web-comic crossover Hero Cantare in North America, Oceania and Europe regions on Apple App Store and Google Play.
Previously, the game has seen an explosive reception in South Korea with over one million pre-registrations and is rising to #1 on many mobile game charts.
Hero Cantare is a brand-new game based on the hit web comics "Tower of God," "The God of High School," and "Hardcore Leveling Warrior." It allows players to experience playing the web comic with beloved heroes in a newly imagined world: "Tetra."
Experience rich turn-based gameplay mixed with high-quality 2D art and animation directly inspired by the popular web comics the game is based on accompanied by a full-fledged soundtrack which enhances the overall experience.
- Promotion Trailer: https://youtu.be/4RjU461lgtM
Features:
- Story Battle
Explore vast Tetra and level up your favorite hero.
- Hero Dungeon
Enjoy individual superhero's standalone story with an accompanying web comic.
- Trial Tower
Assemble the ultimate team, defeat challenging towers and win epic loots.
-Advent Boss
Fight the last destroyer of all and win ultimate rewards.
-Arena
Prove your worth in 1v1 & 3v3 PvP modes!
- Game Soundtrack
Full-fledged soundtrack enhances the overall experience.
As a part of the launch celebration, those who pre-registered for the game and all the new players who missed the pre-registration opportunity will both be receiving all the rewards, including a wealth of in-game items including Bam, Jin-Mori, Hardcore Leveling Warrior in-game character, SS weapon, 50 Essence of Dimensions (10 summons), etc., as rewards.
Hero Cantare is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, please visit Hero Cantare's official Facebook.
About NGEL Games
Professional eSports gamers turned game developers, NGEL Games was founded by the former 2006 Guild Wars World Champions and game developers. Lord of Dice, the flagship mobile title for NGEL Games, has recorded over three million downloads globally with $20 million in revenue. Now one of the fastest-growing game developers in South Korea, NGEL Games capitalizes on their love of anime and complex strategy to craft one-of-a-kind competitive gameplay experiences.
