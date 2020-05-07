SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NGEL Games' highly anticipated Hero Cantare with WEBTOON™ (Hero Cantare) is arriving May 26 in North America, Oceania and Europe. The game has seen an explosive reception in Korea with over 1 million pre-registrations and rising to #1 on many mobile game charts.
Hero Cantare showcases characters from popular web comics 'Tower of God', 'The God of High School', and 'Hardcore Leveling Warrior' and brings them together in a massive superhero RPG. The heroes from these web comics are transported to a new world 'Tetra' and must bring peace to the new dimension.
The game features turn-based gameplay mixed with high-quality 2D art and animation directly inspired by the popular web comics the game is based on. A full-fledged soundtrack also enhances the overall experience.
Trailer: https://youtu.be/aiyBLnGVMp8
Pre-registration for Hero Cantare is now open on the official website (https://www.herocantareglobal.com). Once players pre-register, these following rewards will be distributed at the game's launch.
NGEL Games
Professional eSports gamers turned game developers, NGEL Games was founded by the former 2006 Guild Wars World Champions and game developers. Lord of Dice, the flagship mobile title for NGEL Games has recorded over 3 million downloads globally with 20 million dollars in revenue. Now one of the fastest-growing game developers in South Korea, NGEL Games capitalizes on their love of anime and complex strategy to craft one-of-a-kind competitive gameplay experiences.
Media Contact
Erica Oh
erica.oh@ketchum.com
Related Images
Related Links