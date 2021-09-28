CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade, a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Mayhem Brawler, developed by Hero Concept, is now available in the iiRcade Game Store for $19.99.
Mayhem Brawler is an urban fantasy themed beat 'em up that brings the 90s arcade vibe to present day. With hand-drawn comic book-inspired art, frame-by-frame animated characters, and a rocking soundtrack, Mayhem Brawler will offer a unique gaming experience for iiRcade users.
"As a game developer who grew up in arcades, it was quite an achievement for me to see the game I developed on a device like iiRcade," said Serkan Özay Co-Founder & Creative Director, Hero Concept.
Mayhem Brawler features the most popular officers of the super-powered law enforcement agency known as Stronghold. As Dolphin, Star, and Trouble find themselves in a sequence of events that will alter the fate of the entire city that sees them take on 30 mobs including 12 unique bosses.
Players can use an arsenal of combos and special abilities to make life miserable for those super-powered criminals, where they will also have to fend off a fury of werewolves, resist the hexes of street wizards and confront the megacorp led by vampire houses that enforce their goons to do their dirty deeds.
Playing solo or as co-op, choices the player makes will shape the flow of the story to reach one of the three different endings in the Mayhem Brawler universe, where each corner has a story to tell.
"The whole iiRcade team as well as the community have been looking forward to the launch of Mayhem Brawler and are very excited," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "We expect Mayhem Brawler to be a huge hit on iiRcade."
Previously released on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4, this will be the first time Mayhem Brawler is available on a home arcade.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
iiRcade is available in six versions and comes with a one year best-in-class warranty. Versions include: iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition and Beach Buggy Racing 2 : Island Adventure Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
