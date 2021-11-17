EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of over 15 years of friendship and the fifth year in business, HerSpaceCo. Founders Brittani Hunt and Tanisha Carothers unveil an Anniversary Box for the launch of the much-anticipated The Layered Living Planner 2022. The commemorative self-care bundle is curated with the modern woman in mind and includes the planner, candle, notebook and pen set, signature balloons, and the HerSpace inaugural issue.
More than a planner, this life system has helped thousands worldwide set intentions and achieve their goals in all areas of life. The signature components have repeatedly made it a best-seller with each annual release, arriving in time for the holiday gift-giving season.
The planner is a tool designed to challenge the modern woman to make herself a priority. The 240 pages give her space to make plans for her year, grow in her habits and reflect on her growth. It calls women to tend to each layer 12 months out of the year, uncovering a different layer of their life to reach their goals.
"The Layered Living Planner is the ultimate form of self-care," said Hunt. "In a world that begs women to give of themselves beyond a healthy capacity whether in the boardroom or their living room, the Layered Living Planner is a daily reminder to the modern woman to make self a priority."
The Layered Living Planner helps navigate women in beauty, spirituality and peace, with such topics as dreams, relationships, living environment, travel, wellness, creativity, career, finances and giving back. Carothers and Hunt focus on empowering others to lead an unapologetic life with purpose and commitment to self. Collectively, they are making room for other women who know what it feels like to need a space to call their own.
"Ladies, it's time to get prepared in style and functionality with our latest gorgeous planner that's in tune with you!" said Carothers. "Brittani and I have designed a women's essential guide for a life well-lived. This life system equips you with a yearly, monthly, and weekly calendar for planning and achieving the lifestyle you desire. Use the planner daily and you'll be the CEO of your life in no time."
The Layered Living Planner 2022 is priced at $58 and Anniversary Boxes are $125.
For more information, visit https://www.herspaceco.com.
About HerSpace Co.:
HerSpace Co. is a Black-owned lifestyle brand that makes space for the modern woman to be and become. Their planner is a tool for becoming the CEO of your life, built around different layers for dreaming, goal setting and success.
