MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, today announced the relaunch of its online Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration (BSHCA) degree, formerly known as Healthcare Management. The degree is ideal for patient-facing medical professionals who would like to move into healthcare management or administration roles.
In the program, students will learn the management and supervisory skills needed for a wide range of functions at hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Coursework includes classes in Healthcare Finance, Healthcare Human Resources Management and Medical Law and Ethics. Enrollment is open immediately.
"Healthcare is a major focus area at Herzing, and we're excited about this program because it provides an opportunity for healthcare workers to take their career to the next level," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "With its focus on management and leadership, the BSHCA degree provides a clear path for advancement in the workforce or to a graduate program."
Healthcare jobs continue to be in high demand, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects employment for medical and health services managers to grow by 18% through 2028.
As one of Herzing's many pathway programs, students can maximize previously earned college credit and work experience by transferring up to 90 credits into the BSHCA program. Students may also select any two healthcare electives to help tailor their degree emphasis.
Herzing students who wish to complete an advanced degree may also take advantage of the school's Dual Enrollment program and earn up to 9 credits toward a master's degree in Healthcare Administration while completing their bachelor's degree.
The BSHCA program is also being offered as a workforce solution for healthcare employers looking to provide degree completion options to their employees. Herzing has several programs and pathways that are designed to help employers acquire and retain talent, from entry-level roles to management positions.
"The BSHCA program addresses an ongoing need for healthcare leaders and administrators in many different capacities," said Herzing Online President Nigel Longworth. "The program is fully online, providing a flexible route for individuals looking to progress or pivot in their healthcare career."
In addition to the BSHCA, Herzing offers a variety of online and on-campus healthcare programs, including nursing, health sciences, health information management, medical assisting services, medical coding, dental hygiene and many others. Program availability varies by campus.
Herzing is a transfer-friendly university with year-round study offering nursing, healthcare, technology and business degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.
About Herzing University
Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, associate degree and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2020, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.
