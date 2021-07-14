EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private destination pure golf club Hidden Creek will host a Dormie Day of Giving event (18-hole golf tournament) on Monday, August 16. The event, fourth in Dormie Network's 2021 philanthropy tournament series, will benefit the Dormie Network Foundation and its giving pillars in the areas of youth golf, environmental initiatives, military / first responder organizations, and healthcare / humanitarian efforts.

All six clubs are hosting a Giving event, a unique opportunity for the public to experience these exclusive courses.

All six Dormie Network clubs are hosting a Day of Giving event this year, a unique opportunity for non-members to experience courses from some of the game's best architects (Coore & Crenshaw, Fazio, Palmer, and George) rarely open to the public.

The Dormie Day of Giving series is part of the Dormie Network Foundation's pledge of $4.8M of in-kind giving to nonprofits across the country. Area golfers are encouraged to register for this event to experience Hidden Creek's private club and support the Foundation. For more information, contact Hidden Creek Head Golf Professional Zach Hamilton.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hidden-creek-golf-club-open-to-the-public-for-day-of-giving-event-301331808.html

SOURCE Dormie Network

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.