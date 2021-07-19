MIAMI, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to swimwear and summer fashion, Miami Swim Week is the place to be. This star-studded event is packed with style, sun, and of course, some of the most prominent up-and-coming high fashion models of the season. This year, international fashion model, Amber Zhaoyang Wang, made her mark on the runway as she walked in seven shows for top brands including Jalu Swimwear, Lisa Nicole, and Camilla with Love.
Although Amber Zhaoyang Wang turned heads in her stunning suits this past week, the real focus of her story goes beyond the lights and glamour. Miami Swim Week 2021 was highly praised for its inclusivity, choosing models of a variety of sizes, ages, and ethnic backgrounds. Born in China, Amber Wang is passionate about supporting models across the world, regardless of their background, and was honored to be a part of this event.
"It is my goal to change the modeling industry. I have a unique passion for empowering new and veteran models. We represent people all around the world. It is important that we encourage and support one another while celebrating our differences," Wang said in response to what impact she hopes to have on the modeling industry.
Miami Swim Week is just the beginning for Amber Zhaoyang Wang as she is well on her way to making her mark in this industry that will not soon be forgotten.
