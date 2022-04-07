The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games ended with over 62.814 billion views recorded on China Media Group's (CMG) multiple platforms, according to the media company.
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier sent a letter to CMG, expressing its appreciation for the media company's successful coverage of the Games. IOC president Thomas Bach spoke highly of CMG's broadcast, saying that the coverage reached an unprecedented level of scale and success.
As the country's rights-holding broadcaster, CMG incorporated the application of the 5G+4K/8K+AI technology in its coverage of the Games and delivered a live broadcast of the event in the world-leading 4K/8K ultra-high-definition (UHD).
