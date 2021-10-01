ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The revolutionary podcast Dope Dank and Dine has taken imbibing marijuana and getting the inevitable munchies to a whole new stratosphere. The very outspoken podcast focuses on edifying listeners/viewers about the best cannabis strains and the even better fine dining to satiate the pangs of the munchies.
Dope Dank and Dine have elevated cannabis by exploring all the tastes and flavors of the controversial drug through its myriad of terpenes. Terpenes are the aromatic oils that color cannabis varieties and infuse them with distinctive flavors and aromas like citrus, berry, mint, and pine. Studies have shown that terpenes play a significant role in differentiating the effects of different cannabis strains.
The burgeoning cannabis taste makers duo consists of Jessepeakdotcom and Chef Todd.
Jessepeakdotcom is a 40-year-old novice to the cannabis space who smoked his first joint in December 2020. He spent the last two decades of his life in the retail automotive industry and upgrading dealerships.
Chef Todd is an Atlanta-based executive turned classically trained chef. Chef Todd Moved to Atlanta in 2020 and focused his culinary prowess on pushing the envelope with exquisite dishes that tantalize taste buds while uplifting the pallet.
The grand idea for this podcast was spawned from a single tweet. Jesse wanted to start a podcast but hadn't the slightest inkling of what it should be about. As he scoured the Twittersphere, he came across a thread of all the things black and brown people could do in the cannabis arena. The thing that jumped at him was reviewing cannabis strains. Being a relatively new smoker, he understood that munchies were inevitable and came with the territory. From this tiny spark, the idea of fusing high hungry people with toothsome fine dining meals gave birth to the Dope Dank and Dine podcast.
The podcast has the unique feature of combining two very prevalent podcasts topics; food and cannabis, creating a new niche. The addition of a culinary artiste curating dishes that compliment terpenes and being consumed while elevated crafts a food experience that can only be described as otherworldly.
Dope Dank and Dine is multifaceted. Its core tenets are to aid the populace in understanding the effects and benefits associated with each strain of cannabis while introducing viewers to the dining while high experience. The best part? The podcast is littered with mouthwatering recipes that will have you oohing and aaahing in anticipation of your next bout of munchies.
Jessepeakdotcom and Chef Todd have valiantly taken up the mantle of merging two of life's most satisfying vices. They are proud pioneers of the smoking with intent movement and consistently strive to have everyone educated, entertained, and full.
Don't ever miss an opportunity to watch Dope Dank and Dine with the dynamic duo as they take their audience on a tasty journey colored by exciting strains of cannabis.
