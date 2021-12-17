ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salesloft, provider of the leading sales engagement platform, was recognized as one of the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The list highlights 25 privately held companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies—where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the 12 months leading up to Oct. 31, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.
The distinction placed Salesloft at number 11 (out of 25 total) with an overall company rating of 4.66. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.7. Salesloft senior-leadership rating was 4.36, compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.3, while its positive business-outlook rating—indicating the percentage of employees who believe their employer's business will get better in the next six months—was 89.61%. That compared to an average across Glassdoor of 54%.
This is the fifth year that Battery has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For. The rankings—which this year come as many companies continue to face workplace challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including remote and hybrid work—highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.
"While the pandemic has accelerated the businesses of many cloud companies—whose products often help fuel digital transformation—many cloud CEOs are still grappling with how to build great corporate cultures, hire the best employees and retain them in an incredibly fast-changing and unpredictable business environment," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner who specializes in cloud investing. "The companies on this list should feel proud of their success in building positive cultures and promoting employee satisfaction, which often translates into financial success. They really are modeling best practices for other organizations across the economy."
"Organizational health is our top priority. It's the biggest strategic advantage we have," said Kyle Porter, CEO and co-founder, Salesloft. "The best people come to Salesloft to learn more, do more, and become more. They create all the other differentiating advantages we have in the market - the best products, service, and experience for our customers. That's why we continue to grow and thrive."
Glassdoor noted that employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in their reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures, employers that promote transparency, and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees. For instance, according to one anonymous employee review of Salesloft on Glassdoor:
"Salesloft's senior leadership team, culture, and employees make for an all-around fantastic experience. The company has a great focus for a company growing as fast as they are and I can find nothing but positive things to say. Enough has been said about the culture in previous reviews, but I wanted to call out the transparency from the leadership. I don't just mean the transparency about what is going on within the company/market, but the transparency into them as people. There is such authenticity in the team that makes for a great connection amongst the team."
