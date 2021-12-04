NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiker has partnered with PR agency Citizen Relations and Duracell to launch a 'Holiday Safely' initiative across social and digital platforms.
In the adorable video, we see how a mother keeps her child out of harm's way as she decks out the living room for Christmas. The spot highlights the safety features Duracell has added to its Lithium Coin batteries: a bitter coating to discourage swallowing, and child secure packaging that requires scissors to open.
The #HolidaySafely campaign is part of Duracell's Power Safely initiative to help generate awareness among parents and caregivers on the importance of lithium coin battery safety. The campaign is designed to encourage them to locate decor in the home that is powered by lithium coin batteries, place it out of reach of small children, and use Duracell's lithium coin battery with bitter coating to help make the holidays safer.
'We're delighted to continue working with both Citizen Relations and Duracell to generate excitement around the holiday season, while also highlighting the safety-mindedness the parents and caretakers are required to power on too!" said Will McDowell, Director of Production at Hiker.
About Hiker: Hiker is an Emmy, Telly, and Webby-award winning creative agency based in NYC. Located at the intersection of animation, interactive design, live action, and digital innovation, Hiker creates content across many disciplines to help non-profit, agency, and brand marketers stand out, deepen engagement, and unlock their potential for authentic and compelling digital storytelling. Hiker's commitment to social justice and social impact has spanned a range of engagements with clients including New Teacher Center, FoodCorps, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and UCSC's Center for Public Philosophy. Most recently, Hiker helped launch brand newsrooms for clients including Under Armour and RE/MAX.
