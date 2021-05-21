LONDON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HILIFE MUSIC GROUP brand JORVINCI are now a fully operational subsidiary of HILIFE GROUP in its own right.
The JORVINCI name previously in operation as a designer brand name for the HILIFE GROUP, providing all aspects of clothing items, will now operate as a company in its own capacity within the group.
The move endorsed and authorized by HILIFE MUSIC GROUP Chief Executive Officer Adrian Fife comes following the phenomenal success of the brand.
In a statement Fife says, "as with any company, it is always their hope and ambition that their product or service will be successful, HILIFE GROUP have been delighted with the success of JORVINCI as a brand, and therefore it is important that we follow on from that success.
Now that the brand is recognised and established in its own capacity, it is the perfect time in which to expand and improve operations, enabling JORVINCI to develop further."
JORVINCI, one of the designer brands that was launched and established through HILIFE MUSIC GROUP subsidiary company HILIFE DESIGNER BRANDS, was originally launched in 2016, delivering all aspects of clothing, headwear and footwear, and will now additionally add to its products all aspects of luxury designer clothing, accessories and fragrances.
JORVINCI will be launching three seasonal collections a year in addition to a limited range of specialist items.
The CEO added, "I am delighted to announce the expansion of JORVINCI as a full subsidiary of HILIFE GROUP and additionally to announce the appointment of Jordan Fife who will operate as JORVINCI Chief Executive Officer."
"HILIFE GROUP's organized program of measures and strategy laid out for progression of the organization always included the launch of a retail subdivision and designer brand," says the Chief Executive Officer. With the launch of JORVINCI we are steadily coming in line with milestones that were scheduled and set out for this point in time."
For more information about HILIFE MUSIC GROUP, please visit https://www.hilifemusicgroup.com/
About HILIFE MUSIC GROUP
HILIFE MUSIC GROUP, also known as HILIFE MUSIC, was founded in 2007 by Chairman and CEO, Adrian Fife. Initially starting operations as recording studios. HILIFE MUSIC then expanded company services to include all aspects of music and audio production, then working with a number of artists and groups, over time developed to incorporate full record company operations and status.
Website: https://www.hilifemusicgroup.com/
